March 16 The U.S. Senate on Wednesday blocked a
bill that would nullify state and local efforts requiring food
makers to label products made with genetically modified
organisms, or GMOs, as the industry races to stop a Vermont law
from taking effect July 1.
The proposed legislation, from Republican Senator Pat
Roberts of Kansas, comes amid growing calls for transparency in
the U.S. food system. Labeling advocates oppose the bill because
it leaves the decision to disclose GMO ingredients to the
companies whose products contain them.
The bill is known as the Biotech Labeling Solutions Act by
supporters and the Deny Americans the Right to Know, or DARK,
Act, by opponents. Proponents of the legislation on Wednesday
failed to obtain the necessary 60 votes to advance the bill in
the Senate, with 49 yes votes and 48 no votes.
Roberts vowed to keep fighting as the deadline looms for
Vermont's law - which requires labels on food products
containing GMOs - to take effect.
"I remain at the ready to work on a solution," Roberts said.
Connecticut and Maine have passed GMO labeling laws similar
to Vermont's, but those are on hold until other states enact
similar measures. GMO labeling bills are pending in 31 states,
according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.
The United States is the world's largest market for foods
made with genetically altered ingredients. Many processed foods
are made with soybeans, corn and other biotech crops whose
genetic traits have been manipulated, often to make them
resistant to insects and pesticides.
Major food, farm and biotech seed companies spent more than
$100 million in the United States last year fighting labeling
efforts, according to the Environmental Working Group, which
opposes the Roberts measure.
GMO labeling foes include trade groups such as the Grocery
Manufacturers Association, whose members have included PepsiCo
Inc and Kellogg Co, and BIO, which counts Monsanto
Co Dow AgroSciences, a unit of Dow Chemical Co,
and other companies that sell seeds that produce GMO crops among
its members.
They say labeling would impose speech restrictions on food
sellers, burden consumers with higher costs and create a
patchwork of state GMO labeling policies that have "no basis in
health, safety or science."
Some high-profile companies are not waiting for federal
lawmakers to act, however. Whole Foods Market Inc,
Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc and Campbell Soup Co
already have begun labeling or abandoning GMOs.
