April 16 The Vermont Senate passed a bill on
Wednesday that would make the state the first in the United
States to enact mandatory labeling of foods made with
genetically modified crops.
"We are really excited that Vermont is going to be leading
on this," said Falko Schilling, a spokesman for the Vermont
Public Interest Research Group, which backed the bill.
The bill, approved 28-2 by the Senate, has already passed
the Vermont House of Representatives. It now goes back to the
House to see if members will approve changes made by the Senate.
The law is set to take effect July 1, 2016.
The move in Vermont comes as the developers of genetically
modified crops and U.S. grocery manufacturers push for passage
of an opposing bill, introduced in Congress last week, that
would nullify any state law that requires labeling of foods made
with genetically modified crops.
The Vermont law passed by the Senate would do just that -
processed foods that contain genetically modified corn, soybeans
or other GMO ingredients and sold at retail outlets would have
to be labeled as having been produced or partially produced with
"genetic engineering."
Andrea Stander, a spokesperson for the Vermont Right to Know
GMOs coalition, said they expect the biotech industry to sue in
an attempt to stop enactment of the bill. As such, the language
of the bill includes formation of a fund that would pay legal
bills.
"It's not just Vermont," said Stander. "This affects
everyone who eats. Consumers all across the country have woken
up to the fact that we've become an unregulated feeding
experiment by the biotech industry. People want to know if their
foods are made with these ingredients. This gives people the
choice."
Consumer groups say labeling is needed because of questions
both about the safety of GM crops - known as GMOs - for human
health and the environment.
The language of the Vermont bill states that foods made with
genetically engineered crops "potentially pose risks to health,
safety, agriculture, and the environment" and should be labeled.
Last October, a group of 93 international scientists issued
a statement saying there was a lack of empirical and scientific
evidence to support what they said were false claims the biotech
industry was making about a "consensus" on safety.
The group said there needed to be more independent research
as studies showing safety tend to be funded and backed by the
biotech industry.
But GMO crop developers like Monsanto, and their
backers say genetically modified crops are proven safe.
"This debate isn't about food safety," said Karen Batra,
spokeswoman for the Biotechnoloy Industry Organization. "Our
science experts ... point to more than 1,700 credible
peer-reviewed studies that find no legitimate concern."
Batra said mandatory labeling creates needless extra costs
and complications for farmers and the food industry.
Ballot measures in California in 2012 and last year in
Washington state narrowly lost after Monsanto and other GMO crop
developers and members of the Grocery Manufacturers Association
poured millions into campaigns to defeat the measures.
The Vermont bill makes it illegal to describe any food
product containing GMOs as "natural" or "all natural." Unlike
bills passed last year in Maine and Connecticut, which require
other states to pass GMO labeling laws before they can be
enacted, Vermont's law contains no such trigger clause.
