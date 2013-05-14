* Report critical of State Dept for promoting biotech crops
* Monsanto interests mentioned in cables
By Carey Gillam
May 14 U.S. taxpayers are footing the bill for
overseas lobbying that promotes controversial biotech crops
developed by U.S.-based Monsanto Co and other seed
makers, a report issued on Tuesday said.
A review of 926 diplomatic cables of correspondence to and
from the U.S. State Department and embassies in more than 100
countries found that State Department officials actively
promoted the commercialization of specific biotech seeds,
according to the report issued by Food & Water Watch, a
nonprofit consumer protection group.
The officials tried to quash public criticism of particular
companies and facilitated negotiations between foreign
governments and seed companies such as Monsanto over issues like
patents and intellectual property, the report said.
The cables show U.S. diplomats supporting Monsanto, the
world's largest seed company, in foreign countries even after it
paid $1.5 million in fines after being charged with bribing an
Indonesian official and violating the Foreign Corrupt Practices
Act in 2005.
One 2009 cable shows the embassy in Spain seeking
"high-level U.S. government intervention" at the "urgent
request" of Monsanto to combat biotech crop opponents there,
according to the Food & Water Watch report.
The report covered cables from 2005-2009 that were released
by Wikileaks in 2010 as part of a much larger release by
Wikileaks of a range of diplomatic cables it obtained.
Monsanto spokesman Tom Helscher said Monsanto believes it is
critical to maintain an open dialogue with government
authorities and trade groups in other countries.
"We remain committed to sharing information so that
individuals can better understand our business and our
commitments to support farmers throughout the world as they work
to meet the agriculture demands of our world's growing
population," he said.
State Department officials had no immediate comment when
contacted about the report.
Food & Water Watch said the cables it examined provide a
detailed account of how far the State Department goes to support
and promote the interests of the agricultural biotech industry,
which has had a hard time gaining acceptance in many foreign
markets.
"It really goes beyond promoting the U.S.'s biotech industry
and agriculture," said Wenonah Hauter, executive director of
Food & Water Watch. "It really gets down to twisting the arms of
countries and working to undermine local democratic movements
that may be opposed to biotech crops, and pressuring foreign
governments to also reduce the oversight of biotech crops."
But U.S. officials, Monsanto and many other companies and
industry experts routinely say that biotech crops are needed
around the world to increase global food production as
population expands. They maintain that the crops are safe and
make farming easier and more environmentally sustainable.
PROMOTION THROUGH PAMPHLETS, DVDs?
The cables show that State Department officials directed
embassies to "troubleshoot problematic legislation" that might
hinder biotech crop development and to "encourage the
development and commercialization of ag-biotech products".
The State Department also produced pamphlets in Slovenia
promoting biotech crops, sent pro-biotech DVDs to high schools
in Hong Kong and helped bring foreign officials and media from
17 countries to the United States to promote biotech
agriculture, Food & Water Watch said.
Genetically altered crops are widely used in the United
States. Crops spliced with DNA from other species are designed
to resist pests and tolerate chemical applications, and since
their introduction in the mid 1990s have come to dominate
millions of acres of U.S. farmland.
The biotech crops are controversial with some groups and in
many countries because some studies have shown harmful health
impacts for humans and animals, and the crops have been
associated with some environmental problems.
They also generally are more expensive than conventional
crops, and the biotech seed developers patent the high-tech
seeds so farmers using them have to buy new seed every season, a
factor that makes them unappealing in some developing nations.
Many countries ban planting of biotech crops or have strict
labeling requirements.
"It's appalling that the State Department is complicit in
supporting their (the biotech seed industry's) goals despite
public and government opposition in several countries," said
Ronnie Cummins, executive director of nonprofit organization
Organic Consumers Association.
"American taxpayer's money should not be spent advancing the
goals of a few giant biotech companies."