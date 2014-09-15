By Carey Gillam
| Sept 15
Sept 15 Agriculture experts raised a number of
concerns with genetically modified crops, including safety and
spreading weed resistance, at the first public meeting of a a
U.S. government sponsored study of genetically engineered crops
held Monday.
The study, led by the National Research Council (NRC) and
sponsored in part by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, comes
at a time of growing consumer suspicion of genetically modified
crops, which are used in a variety of packaged food products.
Many U.S. states are seeking mandatory labeling of foods with
GMO ingredients, and a growing number of food companies are
offering non-GMO products.
The study also comes as some important U.S. trading
partners, notably China, are showing reluctance to allow imports
of some GMO grain.
The stated goal of the study is to examine the concerns
along with the benefits of GMO crop technologies and "inform the
public discourse." The NRC said its work will be "an
independent, objective study" to be completed by 2016.
Findings can't come soon enough, many said.
"There is not a universal concensus in the scientific
community about many aspects of this technology," Chuck
Benbrook, research professor at Washington State University,
said in his address to the study group.
Benbrook said a lack of confidence in the safety of
consuming the specialty crops is due in part to a U.S.
regulatory system that lacks independent review and relies
largely on research supplied by the companies that develop GMO
crops.
"For us to turn the tide on this erosion of confidence... we
have got to do the work," Benbrook said.
Major Goodman, a crop genetics expert from North Carolina
State University, said at the meeting that weed resistance tied
to widespread use of Roundup herbicide and GMO crops engineered
to be used with treatments of Roundup, was a major problem
hurting farmers who are seeing crop yields choked off by weeds
that are getting harder to kill.
In addition to GMO safety and weed resistance issues, other
speakers said the study group should examine growing insect
resistance to some GMO crops, contamination of organic crops by
pollen from GMO crops, and fears about control of the global
seed supply being limited to the handful of seed companies that
dominate the market.
The National Research Council is the operating arm of the
National Academy of Sciences, a nonprofit institution chartered
by Congress to provide science, technology, and health policy
advice to the government.
The committee members working on the GMO study include
scientists specializing in ecology, genetics and crop health
from universities in Wisconsin, North Carolina State University,
and Michigan State University, among others, as well as experts
from the International Food Policy Research Institute, The
Nature Conservancy and other groups.
(Reporting By Carey Gillam; editing by Andrew Hay)