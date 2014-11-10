(Corrects first paragraph to say Innate not first GM potato
approved by USDA)
By Ros Krasny
WASHINGTON Nov 7 The U.S. Department of
Agriculture on Friday approved the first genetically modified
potato for commercial planting in the United States in more than
a decade, a move likely to draw the ire of groups opposed to
artificial manipulation of foods.
The so-called Innate potato, developed by the J.R. Simplot
Company, is engineered to contain less of a suspected human
carcinogen that occurs when a conventional potato is fried, and
is also less prone to bruising during transport.
Idaho-based Simplot is a major supplier of frozen French
fries to fast food giant McDonald's Corp.
Friday's announcement came from the USDA's Animal and Plant
Health Inspection Service (APHIS). Simplot applied to APHIS for
approval of the Innate potato in 2013. The submission was also
reviewed by the Environmental Protection Agency and the Food and
Drug Administration.
It was the first GM potato approved by APHIS that was not
developed by Monsanto Co., which had a number of
potatoes approved in 1995 through 1999 engineered to resist
pests and disease.
Field trials of the Innate potato were conducted from 2009
through 2011 in eight states - Florida, Indiana, Idaho,
Michigan, Nebraska, North Dakota, Washington and Wisconsin.
Genetic modification is common in U.S. field crops such as
corn and soybeans. More than 90 percent of U.S. soybeans and
about 89 percent of U.S. corn are genetically altered for
herbicide tolerance or other traits.
But the potential adoption of genetic modification has been
more controversial in food crops such as wheat, where no GM
varieties are approved in the United States, and for fruits and
vegetables.
APHIS said it received hundreds of submissions from
individuals or groups about Simplot's potato during a public
comment period.
Among those opposing the potato were individuals and groups
broadly opposed to the development of GM crops in general, as
well as to the regulatory framework surrounding genetic
modification, APHIS said.
The potential for human benefits - a lower cancer risk for
consumers - was among the positives cited in public comments.
For more details of APHIS' approval of the Innate potato:
here
(Reporting by Ros Krasny: Editing by Diane Craft)