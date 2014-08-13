BRIEF-Moody's: Low interest rates pose risks to global insurance industry's profitability
* Moody's: Low interest rates pose risks to global insurance industry's profitability despite recent rise, but us less exposed than other regions
NEW YORK Aug 13 A federal judicial panel on Wednesday ordered that 18 lawsuits alleging a conspiracy to manipulate gold prices be consolidated into one proceeding in New York.
The cases will be sent to U.S. District Judge Valerie Caproni in Manhattan, who has already been overseeing more than two dozen cases.
The lawsuits name the multinational banks that make up the London Gold Market Fixing Ltd, the company operating the global gold price benchmark known as the 'fix'. (Reporting by Andrew Longstreth; Editing by James Dalgleish)
SEOUL, April 27 Tech giant Samsung Electronics Co Ltd on Thursday said it expected earnings to further improve in the current quarter, after it reported its best quarterly profit since 2013 thanks to a memory chip boom.