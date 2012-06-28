By Barbara Liston
| ORLANDO, Fla., June 28
ORLANDO, Fla., June 28 An 11-year-old girl who
waded into a small pond and died while playing miniature golf at
a central Florida resort was electrocuted, the medical examiner
ruled on Thursday.
Ashton Jojo, visiting with her family from Latham, New York,
was trying to retrieve a ball from a pond on the miniature gold
course at the Orange Lake Resort in Kissimmee on Wednesday,
according to the Orange County Sheriff's press release.
Another tourist, Christopher Burges, heard Jojo scream and
tried to help her, but was injured himself, the sheriff
reported. Jojo was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.
An autopsy showed Jojo was electrocuted. Spokeswomen for the
sheriff's office and for the resort both said they did not know
how the water became electrified.
A statement released by the resort reported that a third
guest was also injured, and added, "Orange Lake Resort holds the
safety and well-being of our guests and employees as our top
priority and concern.
"The miniature golf facility where the incident happened is
closed and will not re-open until further notice. Our thoughts
and prayers are with the guests, their families and friends
during this time," the statement said.
Sheriff's spokeswoman Ginette Rodriguez said the incident
was still under investigation.
Orange Lake Resort is the flagship property of Holiday Inn
Club Vacations and includes nearly 2,500 villas, 54 holes of
golf, seven pools and two miniature golf courses, according to
its website.
(Reporting by Barbara Liston; editing by Todd Eastham)