By Marice Richter
DALLAS, April 18 A gray and black dress worn by
Vivien Leigh in her role as Scarlett O'Hara in the classic 1939
film "Gone with the Wind" sold for $137,000 at an auction in
California on Saturday.
The outfit, featuring black appliques, was one of more than
150 items from the film up for auction by Dallas-based Heritage
Auctions in Beverly Hills.
The items were part of the private collection of James
Tumblin, formerly in charge of the hair and makeup department at
Universal Studios.
Tumblin began collecting onscreen costumes, props and
behind-the-scenes artifacts from the film in the 1960s, amassing
a collection of more than 300,000 pieces of memorabilia,
according to Heritage Auction officials.
During a visit to the Western Costume Company he spotted the
Scarlett O'Hara dress on the floor. He learned that the dress
was about to be thrown away and negotiated a deal to buy it for
$20, according to Heritage Auction.
Tumblin has "devoted his life and efforts to promoting
Hollywood and this film, touring his items throughout the United
States," Kathleen Guzman, managing director of Heritage Auctions
in New York, said in a statement.
Other top selling items from the auction were a straw hat
worn by Leigh that sold for $52,500; the trousers and jacket
from a suit worn by Clark Gable as Rhett Butler, selling for
$55,000; and a black bonnet worn by both Leigh and Olivia De
Havilland as Melanie Wilkes, which fetched $30,000.
(Editing by Jonathan Kaminsky and Clarence Fernandez)