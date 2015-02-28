SAN FRANCISCO Feb 27 Google Inc
submitted plans on Friday for a vastly expanded headquarters at
the Silicon Valley city where the tech giant is based,
presenting a bucolic vision of movable structures to be built
under curving and translucent canopies.
The submission of the plan to the City Council in Mountain
View, California, which the company chose for its headquarters
15 years ago, marks the first step in what city officials
describe as a long review process.
The new headquarters would give the Internet company the
room for an additional 10,000 employees, compared to the 20,000
Google staffers that currently work in the city, a Google
spokeswoman said.
Google's blueprint for new headquarters in the city's North
Bayshore district has gathered widespread attention because the
design is seen as architecturally innovative.
In the San Francisco Bay Area, the plan also is closely
watched due to concerns the technology industry's high salaries
are pushing housing prices beyond levels affordable to most
families.
"Today we're submitting a plan to redevelop four sites -
places where we already have offices but hope to significantly
increase our square footage - to the Mountain View City
Council," David Radcliffe, Google's vice president of real
estate, said in a company blog post.
The design by architect Bjarke Ingels of the firm Bjarke
Ingels Group and Thomas Heatherwick of architecture and design
company Heatherwick Studio calls for block-like structures that
Google says could be moved around to create space for teams to
pursue different projects. It would add about 2.5 million square
feet of space to the existing campus.
Vast, clear canopies over the buildings would allow light to
filter into the futuristic campus. There would be places for
trees, grass and bicycle paths, all of it nestled into different
parts of the campus.
"They're very ambitious," Mountain View City Councilman Ken
Rosenberg said of the blueprints. "They're taking what we know
about building design and significantly advancing the concept."
The proposal by Google, which is the city's leading source
of property taxes, would contribute to more local prosperity but
also increased traffic, he said.
Rosenberg said he views the company's proposal within the
plan to build 100 units of affordable housing as an
acknowledgment to housing market problems.
The city could demand more housing units in the North
Bayshore area, he said.
In 2013, Cupertino approved Apple Inc's plan for a
spaceship-like campus, which is under construction.
(Reporting by Alexei Oreskovic in San Francisco, Writing and
additional reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis; Editing by Diane
Craft)