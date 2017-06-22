By Dustin Volz
| WASHINGTON, June 22
WASHINGTON, June 22 Alphabet Inc's
Google will press U.S. lawmakers on Thursday to update laws on
how governments access customer data stored on servers located
in other countries, hoping to address a mounting concern for
both law enforcement officials and Silicon Valley.
The push comes amid growing legal uncertainty, both in the
United States and across the globe, about how technology firms
must comply with government requests for foreign-held data. That
has raised alarm that criminal and terrorism investigations are
being hindered by outdated laws that make the current process
for sharing information slow and burdensome.
Kent Walker, Google's senior vice president and general
counsel, will announce the company's framework during a speech
in Washington, D.C., at the Heritage Foundation, a conservative
think tank that wields influence in the Trump White House and
Republican-controlled Congress.
The speech urges Congress to update a decades-old electronic
communications law and follows similar efforts by Microsoft Corp
.
Both companies had previously objected in court to U.S. law
enforcement efforts to use domestic search warrants for data
held overseas because the practice could erode user privacy. But
the tech industry and privacy advocates have also admitted the
current rules for appropriate cross-border data requests are
untenable.
The Mountain View, California-based company calls for
allowing countries that commit to baseline privacy, human rights
and due process principles to directly request data from U.S.
providers without the need to consult the U.S. government as an
intermediary. It is intended to be reciprocal.
Countries that do not adhere to the standards, such as an
oppressive regime, would not be eligible.
Google did not detail specific baseline principles in its
framework.
"This couldn't be a more urgent set of issues," Walker said
in an interview, noting that recent acts of terrorism in Europe
underscored the need to move quickly.
Current agreements that allow law enforcement access to data
stored overseas, known as mutual legal assistance treaties,
involve a formal diplomatic request for data and require the
host country obtain a warrant on behalf of the requesting
country. That can often take several months.
In January, a divided federal appeals court refused to
reconsider its decision from last year that said the U.S.
government could not force Microsoft or other companies to hand
over customer data stored abroad under a domestic warrant.
The U.S. Justice Department has until midnight on Friday to
appeal that decision to the Supreme Court. It did not respond to
a request for comment.
U.S. judges have ruled against Google in similar recent
cases, however, elevating the potential for Supreme Court
review.
Companies, privacy advocates and judges themselves have
urged Congress to address the problem rather than leave it to
courts.
Google will also ask Congress to codify warrant requirements
for data requests that involve content, such as the actual
message found within an email.
Chris Calabrese, vice president of policy at the Center for
Democracy & Technology, said Google's framework was "broadly
correct" but urged caution about the process for letting
countries make direct requests to providers.
"We need to make sure the people in the club are the right
people," he said.
(Reporting by Dustin Volz; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)