Sept 15 A second actor has sued Google Inc
over a movie trailer called "Innocence of Muslims"
that mocked the Prophet Mohammad and led to riots in 2012, six
months after a U.S. appeals court ruled for another actor and
ordered the film taken off YouTube.
Gaylord Flynn said he has received death threats and fears
for his life while Google continues to provide its users with
access to the film through pirated content websites known as
torrent sites, according to his lawsuit, filed on Friday in a
California federal court.
Flynn, who is also suing the filmmaker, Nakoula Basseley
Nakoula, said Google had refused to block access to the movie,
even though a 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel last
February ordered it taken off Google's video-sharing website,
YouTube.
In that case, actor Cindy Lee Garcia sued Google for an
injunction, claiming she owned the copyright of her performance.
Garcia also said she received death threats.
Google argued at the time that an injunction amounted to
restricting speech in violation of the U.S. Constitution. The
company is demanding a rehearing from the full appeals court.
A representative from Google could not immediately be
reached for comment. Flynn's lawyer, Cris Armenta, who also
represented Garcia, could not immediately be reached for
comment.
"Innocence of Muslims," which depicts Mohammad as a sexual
deviant and a fool, sparked waves of anti-U.S. unrest in Egypt,
Libya and other countries in 2012, and coincided with an attack
on U.S. diplomatic facilities in Benghazi that killed four
Americans, including the U.S. ambassador to Libya.
Flynn said the filmmaker concealed the true nature of his
production. He said he thought he was hired for a movie called
"Desert Warrior" and never consented to be in a "religiously
oriented film nor in one that propagates hate speech."
Flynn, like Garcia, said he did not sign a release and his
own copyright interests remain intact, according to the
complaint.
The case is Gaylord Flynn v. Nakoula Basseley Nakoula,
Google Inc et al, in the U.S. District Court for the Central
District of California, No. 14-01901.
