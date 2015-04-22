NEW YORK, April 22 Google Inc on
Wednesday launched a new U.S. wireless service that will enable
customers to pay only for the data they use and use Wi-Fi
networks to curb data use and keep phone bills low.
The service, Google's first entry into the wireless
industry, will work only on the company's Nexus 6 phones and
will be hosted through Sprint Corp and T-Mobile's
networks, Google said in a statement. The phones will also be
able to switch between the two networks, depending on which
signal is stronger.
The network, called Project Fi, will cost $20 a month plus
$10 per gigabyte of data used.
