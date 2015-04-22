(Adds video link, share price)
By Yasmeen Abutaleb
NEW YORK, April 22 Google Inc on
Wednesday launched a new U.S. wireless service that switches
between Wi-Fi and cellular networks to curb data use and keep
phone bills low.
The service, Google's first entry into the wireless
industry, will work only on the company's Nexus 6 phones and be
hosted through Sprint Corp and T-Mobile's
networks, Google said in a statement.
The service, called Project Fi, will automatically switch
between the two networks and more than 1 million open, free
Wi-Fi spots, depending on which signal is strongest.
The service will cost $20 a month plus $10 per gigabyte of
data used. Customers will get money back for unused data.
Sundar Pichai, Google's senior vice president of products,
said at a Barcelona conference last month the company was
preparing to experiment with a mobile network, but that it did
not intend to disrupt the wireless industry.
The service will be available on only one device and has
limited carrier coverage, so it will not make Google a major
wireless industry player, said Brian Blau, research director at
Gartner.
If successful, however, Google's service could pressure
wireless providers to further lower prices and better adapt to
the rise of tablets and wearable devices, Blau added. Though
some carriers, such as T-Mobile and AT&T Inc, allow unused
data to roll over, most mobile plans require customers to pay
for a set amount of data each month.
But Google first has to "test out features they think are
going to differentiate themselves," Blau said, such as being
able to transition from network connectivity to Wi-Fi.
If Google is able to provide those features, "it's very
possible they could become a major wireless player in the
future," Blau said.
Phone numbers will live in the cloud so that consumers can
talk and text on any connected tablet, Google said.
The company already has a strong presence in the mobile
market through its Android operating system, which hosts some of
the most popular apps, such as Gmail and Google Maps.
Google shares rose 1.27 percent to $549.81 at mid-afternoon.
