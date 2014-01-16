By Marty Graham
| SAN DIEGO
SAN DIEGO Jan 16 A woman ticketed for driving
while wearing Google Glass, a tiny computer mounted on an
eyeglass frame, is scheduled to appear in a Southern California
traffic court on Thursday, in a case that raises new questions
about distracted driving.
Technology entrepreneur Cecilia Abadie, one of thousands of
people testing the device for Google Inc, was stopped
for speeding in October by the California Highway Patrol on
Interstate 15 in San Diego. The officer then gave her a second
citation for using a "monitor" in her car while driving,
according to the Highway Patrol.
Abadie quickly posted the news of her ticket on social
media.
"A cop just stopped me and gave me a ticket for wearing
Google Glass while driving!" she wrote on the Google Plus social
networking site.
Abadie is apparently the first person cited for wearing
Google Glass while driving.
The device, which projects a small screen in the corner of a
wearer's eye, is expected to become a major catalyst for what
many believe to be the next big trend in mobile, wearable
computing devices.
Developers are already crafting apps to try to position
themselves if the devices, which can be voice- or
motion-activated, prove popular with consumers.
Google Glass is not yet available for sale to the general
public, although the company is testing the product with the
help of thousands of so-called "Explorers" who have been given
early access to the technology.
At the end of December, Google made the device available to
select developers, and it is expected to come to market later
this year.
Abadie is scheduled to appear in traffic court in San Diego
on Thursday, where a trial will be held in front of a judge.