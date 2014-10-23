By Alex Dobuzinskis
| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES Oct 22 A nurse at a Los Angeles
hospital took a photo of a woman who gouged out her own eyes
with pencils, and the patient sued the hospital and its
administrators after the picture went viral on the Internet, her
attorney said on Wednesday.
The plaintiff, who is not named in the lawsuit, was treated
at Los Angeles County-USC Medical Center in 2012 after she tried
to commit suicide by jamming the pencils through her eyes at
another facility and was rushed to the hospital, her lawyer,
Douglas Johnson, said.
The injury left the woman blind, according to the lawsuit,
filed on Monday in Los Angeles Superior Court.
The as-yet unidentified nurse took the photograph of the
patient with the "intact pencils sticking out of her eyes," then
shared the unauthorized picture with another person, who passed
the image to Joshua Shivers, the lawsuit said.
Shivers, in turn, used his mother's computer to post the
image to a "shock" website, the suit stated, adding that the
photo has since been viewed more than 192,000 times. The
specific website to which it was posted was not disclosed.
"Everybody knows that as soon as someone gets their hands on
something like this, it goes viral and the harm is done," said
Douglas, who specializes in privacy cases.
Douglas said that before filing the lawsuit against the
medical center and Los Angeles County officials who administer
the hospital, he asked them to have the picture taken down from
the Web by exercising a copyright they hold over photo, since it
was taken in their facility.
County spokesman David Sommers said officials are
investigating the allegations in the lawsuit, and he declined to
comment further.
The lawsuit also names as defendants Joshua Shivers and his
mother, Linda. They could not be reached for comment.
The woman who blinded herself has since received psychiatric
help, learned to read Braille and "gotten her life back on
track" by enrolling in college, but she has fallen into
depression since the photo spread online, the lawsuit stated.
The legal action, which accuses the defendants of infliction
of emotional distress, unauthorized disclosure of medical
information and other complaints, does not specify how much the
woman is seeking in damages.
(Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis; Editing by Steve Gorman and
Lisa Shumaker)