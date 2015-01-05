(Adds details on infrastructure projects)
By Jennifer Chaussee
SACRAMENTO, Calif. Jan 5 Democrat Jerry Brown,
who turned around California's finances after years of deficits,
vowed to keep a tight rein on spending as he was sworn in on
Monday for a record fourth term at the helm of the nation's most
populous state.
Brown first served two terms from 1975 to 1983 and then
returned to the governorship in 2011. He easily defeated
Republican challenger Neel Kashkari to win re-election in
November.
Brown, the 76-year-old son of the late California Governor
Edmund G. "Pat" Brown, has forcefully steered the heavily
Democratic state on a centrist path since voters returned him to
the governorship.
"We are at a crossroads," Brown said in his inaugural
address. "With big and important new programs now launched and
the budget carefully balanced, the challenge is to build for the
future, not steal from it, to live within our means and to keep
California ever golden and creative, as our forebears have shown
and our descendents would expect."
California faced a budget deficit of $26 billion when Brown
was elected in 2010, following a national recession that hit the
state's economy hard and came after years of fiscal woes in
California. He enters his fourth term with a balanced budget.
In November, California voters enshrined a rainy-day fund in
the state's constitution, a plan backed by Brown that aims to
ensure the state's stability after years of boom-and-bust
budgets.
This year, California will set aside $2.8 billion in the
fund, Brown said during his speech, to applause from lawmakers.
Brown also pledged to improve the state's environment for
the next 15 years by cutting petroleum use and increasing
electricity derived from renewable sources to 50 percent.
The governor warned of big expenses ahead, saying the state
has $59 billion in needed maintenance for its aging roads and
bridges.
Brown also vowed to address rapidly rising retiree
healthcare obligations, a cost the state controller's office
says has reached nearly $72 billion.
Assembly Republican leader Kristin Olsen said the governor
has failed to present a comprehensive plan for job growth and
education, and she expressed doubts about a project to build the
nation's first high-speed rail line in California.
A groundbreaking ceremony is planned for Tuesday, and
Republicans have derided the project, which is estimated to
eventually cost $68 billion.
"While Governor Brown is still off chasing trains, we still
have real needs in California," Olsen said.
(Reporting by Jennifer Chaussee; Additional reporting by Robin
Respaut, Writing by Alex Dobuzinskis, Editing by Cynthia
Johnston, Will Dunham and Eric Beech)