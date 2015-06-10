By Andy Sullivan
| WASHINGTON, June 10
WASHINGTON, June 10 Various Republican governors
with an eye on the White House can point to tax cuts and other
business-friendly policies they spearheaded as they enter the
crowded 2016 presidential contest. But many of them can't
highlight robust economic growth.
Among the handful of governors and former governors
competing for the Republican presidential nomination, only one -
former Texas Governor Rick Perry, who declared his candidacy
last week - can say that his state has outpaced the national
economy over the past four years.
Economic growth lagged in other states whose governors are
expected to run for president, according to U.S. government
figures released on Wednesday.
"Only Perry can really brag," said George Mason University
economist Stephen Fuller. "The other guys just haven't been
there long enough and don't have anything to show for it,
anyway."
The Texas economy grew by 17.8 percent between 2011 and the
beginning of 2015, according to the U.S. Bureau of Economic
Analysis, well above the national pace of 6.3 percent during
that period. The state's economy, however, has begun to show
signs of weakness recently as oil prices have plunged.
In Ohio, Governor John Kasich, who has been mulling a White
House run, presided over a state that grew by 6.0 percent over
those four years, slightly less than the national average.
Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker, considered a likely Republican
contender, oversaw growth of 4.3 percent in his state.
In New Jersey, the state economy under Governor Chris
Christie grew by 3.8 percent, while Louisiana grew by only 1.2
percent during that period under Governor Bobby Jindal. Both
Christie and Jindal are eyeing White House bids.
Governors have a limited ability to shape a state's economy
in the short term, economists say.
Investments in education and highways can take years to bear
fruit, while tax cuts must be offset by spending cuts to keep
budgets in balance, resulting in little overall stimulus in the
short term.
"If you shift state tax policy to make it more inviting for
businesses to expand here, that can increase employment," said
Dale Knapp, research director at the nonpartisan Wisconsin
Taxpayers Alliance. "But that's a long-term impact."
The dynamics of the particular industries that dominate in a
region play a significant role as well. Economists say that
manufacturing-heavy Wisconsin, for example, is more susceptible
to recession than an oil state like Texas.
Experts say the true impact of any governor often isn't
apparent until years after the person leaves office.
But that has not stopped potential candidates from talking
up their economic track records on the campaign trail as they
criticize Democratic President Barack Obama for presiding over
sluggish growth at the national level.
Walker, for example, argues that tax cuts and weakened labor
laws have helped Wisconsin climb out of recession, even if he
fell far short of his promise to create 250,000 jobs by the
beginning of 2015.
In Texas, Perry's spokeswoman said growth was boosted by
Perry's focus on low taxes, business-friendly regulations and
limits on lawsuits.
In Louisiana, Jindal's administration cites a growing
population, rising income and favorable ratings by business
magazines to argue that the economy has improved, despite the
tepid growth of recent years.
In New Jersey, Christie spokesman Kevin Roberts said
Democrats have slowed his efforts to cut taxes and implement
other changes. New Jersey's economy also suffered when Hurricane
Sandy devastated much of the coast in 2012.
No matter the facts on the ground, White House hopefuls will
find a way to argue that they are leaving their states in better
shape than when they arrived, said James Pethokoukis of the
conservative American Enterprise Institute.
"For these guys there's only two kinds of situations: a
booming economy or a turnaround economy, and in both situations
they get the credit," he said.
(Reporting by Andy Sullivan; Editing by Leslie Adler)