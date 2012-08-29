* Mississippi River closure expected to be brief
* Coast Guard to reopen port once it is deemed safe
* Slow export pace blunts impact of disruption
By Karl Plume
Aug 29 Grain export facilities on the Louisiana
Gulf were shuttered o n W ednesday as Hurricane Isaac came ashore
near the mouth of the Mississippi River, a major shipping outlet
through which almost two-thirds of U.S. grain shipments flow
every year.
But the facilities, which unload grain barges and load
ocean-going vessels, could be back up and running by the end of
the week, industry sources said.
The U.S. Coast Guard closed the river on Tuesday to all
traffic from the Gulf of Mexico to Baton Rouge as the storm
neared, while shippers secured boats and equipment and locked up
grain storage bins in preparation for high winds and rain.
"If you can get vessels moving again through the channel and
you don't have a huge backlog of traffic that needs to patiently
move through, I would imagine that things will be back up and
running very quickly," said a grain export trader who asked not
to be named.
Unless an export facility sustains considerable damage that
keeps it offline for an extended period, little, if any,
business was expected to be shifted to other shipping points,
such as the Pacific Northwest, the country's No. 2 port range.
About 55 to 65 percent of U.S. corn, soybeans and wheat exit
the country via the Gulf Coast. Pacific Northwest facilities
handle about 25 percent of the country's exports, while smaller
volumes are shipped from the East Coast or from the Great Lakes
via the St. Lawrence Seaway.
SLOW EXPORT PACE
U.S. corn and wheat exports have been sluggish in recent
weeks due to high prices and global competition, while a large
share of U.S. soybean exports have been loaded through the
Pacific Northwest, a more direct trade route to major buyers in
Asia.
"If we'd had some huge (grain export) program on the books
you might have seen a lot of shuffling of the deck, but it's
just so slow right now, so this is really just a small bump in
the road," a grain trader said.
Slow-moving Hurricane Isaac was expected to linger over
Louisiana through Thursday before moving further inland.
The Coast Guard will assess reopening the waterway once
conditions are safer.
"The river is still closed from the mouth of the Mississippi
to Baton Rouge. Coast Guard personnel and resources are on
standby and as soon as conditions are favorable we will deploy
resources and personnel to respond to people in distress," said
U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer Bill Colclough.
The Coast Guard received one report of a boat that had
broken free of its moorings on the Mississippi, but has thus far
not received any other official reports of barges or tow boats
that have broken free.
"There could be more, but we haven't received any official
reports. It's always a possibility in these types of
conditions," Colclough said.
(Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago; Editing by Dan Grebler)