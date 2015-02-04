(Corrects amount of revenue to $6 billion from $6 million, 7th
paragraph)
Feb 4 Scoular Co, a U.S. grain trading and
handling firm, was swindled out of more than $17 million through
an international email scheme, a company official confirmed on
Wednesday.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation is probing the fraud,
which took place in June, a company spokesperson said in a
telephone interview.
The Omaha World-Herald newspaper reported the fraud on
Wednesday. According to the paper, Scoular sent a total of $17.2
million through three wire transfers in June to a bank in China,
acting on emails sent to a Scoular executive.
The emails appeared to be from Scoular Chief Executive
Officer Chuck Elsea and the Omaha, Nebraska-based company's
auditing firm.
Court documents said the emails were generated by impostors
using email addresses set up in Germany, France and Israel and
computer servers in Moscow, according to the newspaper.
The Scoular spokesperson, who did not want to be identified
by name, said it was possible the company might recover some of
the money.
But even without any recovery, the employee-owned company,
which has about $6 billion in annual revenues, has been able to
absorb the loss, the spokesperson said.
Scoular has tightened internal systems and controls, the
spokesperson said.
(Reporting By Carey Gillam; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)