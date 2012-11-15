* Corn basis jumps to 4-mth peak, soy to 2-1/2 mth high
* Exporters scramble for spot shipments as river recedes
* Mississippi River may close from St. Louis to Cairo, IL
By Karl Plume
Nov 15 The possible closure of the Mississippi
River to navigation because of low water has sent prices soaring
for grain destined for export from the Gulf of Mexico, grain
traders said.
Water levels on the busy stretch of the river from St. Louis
to Cairo, Illinois, are forecast to drop to 9 feet or less by
early December as drought conservation measures have reduced the
flow of water from the Missouri River and its reservoir system
into the Mississippi River.
The threat that river shipments could be halted or slowed
had exporters this week raising bids for grain to quickly get it
to Gulf export points.
"There's a lot of concern right now about the river and
logistics in general," a U.S. corn exporter said.
"If you're trying to run a river program and you have
commitments to deliver corn in January and it looks like you're
going to have river issues, you're going to expedite that sooner
rather than later. Today was one of those days," he said.
Spot corn basis bids in the Gulf barge market surged to a
90-cent-per-bushel premium to Chicago Board of Trade futures,
the highest spot bid in four months. Basis bids for soybeans
jumped to $1.01 over the respective CBOT futures, a 2-1/2 month
high.
Spot barge freight costs also spiked on Midwest rivers,
jumping 75 percentage points of tariff on the Mississippi River
at St. Louis and by 25 points on the Illinois River and the
lower Ohio River.
Any shipping problems from St. Louis to Cairo could shut off
the flow of grain barges from the Illinois River, which often
remains open through the winter.
The grain shipping hub of St. Louis, where rail shipments
from the heavy production areas of the western corn belt are
loaded onto Gulf-bound barges, could be paralyzed.
GOVERNORS PUSH TO KEEP RIVER OPEN
Illinois governor Pat Quinn urged the federal government to
take "every possible measure" to maintain the flow of water on
the Mississippi and Missouri Rivers to prevent expected
restrictions or disruptions to commercial shipping traffic.
Since most barge tow boats need a river depth of at least
nine feet, a drop below that level would effectively halt the
flow of grain to export terminals at the Gulf Coast, the main
outlet for U.S. agricultural exports. A river closure could also
impact barge shipments of coal, fuel, fertilizer, de-icing road
salt and numerous other goods.
Quinn joined fellow governor Jay Nixon of Missouri in
calling for the federal government to rethink plans by the U.S.
Army Corps of Engineers to draw down the volume of water
released from upriver dams on the Missouri later this month.
"I ask that the Corps consider the impacts to river
navigation as decisions are made regarding the release of water
from Missouri River dams, and take all reasonable measures
beneficial to river navigation and other uses," Quinn said in a
letter to Jo-Ellen Darcy, assistant secretary of the army for
civil works.
"In light of present levels on the Mississippi - even with
current flow support from the Missouri - ending Missouri River
support on December 1 threatens to slow or halt commerce on the
Mississippi," he said.
PLANS REMAINS IN PLACE
Despite a growing chorus of pleas from the governors and
from the shipping industry, the Army Corps said plans remain in
place to seasonally draw down the flow of water from Gavins
Point Dam, the southernmost dam on the Missouri river system
near Yankton, South Dakota.
The Corps will incrementally reduce water released from the
dam beginning on November 23 until it reaches about 12,000 cubic
feet per second to conserve water on the basin's already
drought-reduced reservoirs, said Monique Farmer, spokeswoman for
the Army Corps of Engineers Northwestern division.
The Army Corps is bound by law to operate the Missouri River
system and its reservoirs and dams based on the needs of those
on the Missouri river basin only, despite the impact on other
basins. Those needs include navigation on the Missouri, power
generation, irrigation, drinking water and recreation, among
others.
Any deviation from that operating plan would likely require
congressional action and the shipping industry has been actively
lobbying the federal government to take action, citing a
potentially serious impact on their businesses and the
still-recovering U.S. economy.
However, draining more water from the Missouri River's
reservoirs could be risky as current weather and hydrological
forecasts already suggest they may contain 20 percent less water
than normal come next spring, Farmer said.
The Army Corps, U.S. Coast Guard and shipping industry
representatives will hold a joint news conference on Friday on
the current state and outlook of the rivers.
(Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)