By Michael Hirtzer and Karl Plume
CHICAGO, Sept 25 With a record U.S. harvest just
coming in, the river transportation system that is at the heart
of the nation's farm economy is overstrained by rising demand
for shipping capacity, a low barge inventory, and a dilapidated
lock system.
The pressure is building on an inland waterways network that
is just one flood, drought or mechanical breakdown from calamity
after decades of neglect, industry sources say.
Looming bumper corn and soybean crops are bringing to light
issues that have built for years and which have been exacerbated
by new entrants to the marketplace for river logistics, such as
producers of crude oil from the nation's shale boom.
Rail congestion and truck shortages are shifting more cargo
to the creaking infrastructure for floating heartland goods to
market.
As a result, the U.S. Agriculture Department expects the
cost to move grains from the Midwestern crop belt to export
facilities along the Gulf Coast to reach a six-year high during
October, the busiest harvest month of the year.
Concerns about transportation bottlenecks have eroded prices
that farmers receive for their grain, reduced the
competitiveness of U.S. supplies in the global marketplace and
elevated expenses for food and energy producers who could
ultimately pass the higher prices on to consumers.
Lower-cost grain suppliers in South America and eastern
Europe are undercutting U.S. prices. South Korea
and Taiwan, two top buyers of U.S. corn, recently purchased corn
from exporters in Brazil. Shipments of corn out of Ukraine are
the cheapest in the world, $8 per tonne less than U.S. grain.
COMPETING FOR BARGES
The fleet of barges available to move grain has shrunk to
around 10,500, from a peak of around 12,700 in the mid-1990s,
said Ken Eriksen, senior vice president for transportation at
Informa Economics.
Demand is acute for covered barges that are used by grain
shippers and shale oil producers who haul sand needed for
hydraulic fracturing.
It is magnified by spillover from a congested train system,
where capacity in some regions is largely booked by demand for
oil-by-rail. So, traffic on North American tracks is moving 8
percent slower than last year. Delays are expected to persist
through the winter.
The result: Grain shipments so far this year on rivers in
the Midwestern crop belt were nearly double a year ago, USDA
said.
The benchmark Mississippi River price at St. Louis climbed
for barges loaded this week to around $40 per ton from about $23
last year, which equates to a jump of 48 cents per bushel,
according to Reuters calculations based on figures from industry
sources. A bushel of corn trades for about $3.26. Soybeans fetch
about $9.23 per bushel. These are cheapest prices in four years.
"It will be a very busy fall. I don't think we've seen the
highs in this (freight) market," said Rick Calhoun, the head of
Cargill Inc's barge shipping business, Cargo Carriers.
NARROW PASSAGE
The number of emergency lock closures jumped 543 percent
from 1992 to 2008. A backlog of authorized projects awaiting
funding has grown for 15 years and stands at more than $8
billion, according to U.S. Army Corps of Engineers data.
The Corps has stopped detailing needs at specific locks,
citing national security risks.
"Even some of our infrastructure that works, and works very
well, doesn't have the adequate amount of maintenance that's
required to ensure reliability," said Mike Cox, chief of the
operations division for the Corps' Rock Island District, which
oversees all locks on the Illinois Waterway and a dozen on the
Mississippi River. "Regular operations and maintenance dollars
are a half to a third of what we need."
The stair-step system of river locks and dams, concentrated
on northern stretches of the inland waterways, helps to maintain
navigable river depths to connect Midwest farms and Rust Belt
factories with export facilities along the Gulf Coast.
Fertilizer, road salt, coal and other products dominate upriver
shipments vital to more than a third of U.S. states.
Most Midwest locks were constructed in the 1930s with a
50-year lifespan. The Corps has refurbished much of the
equipment to extend their life another 25 years, but budget
constraints have forced engineers to employ a fix-as-they-fail
strategy.
Shipping industry group the Waterways Council estimates that
every dollar invested in inland waterways generates $10 in
benefit for the nation. Maintaining a 9-foot-deep shipping
channel, with an annual dredging price tag of just over $100
million, yields an estimated $1 billion in transportation cost
savings, according to the Army Corps.
The $12 billion Water Resources Reform and Development Act,
signed by President Obama in June, freed up about $105 million
to chip away at the long list of projects.
Left out of the law was on an industry-supported proposal to
increase the waterways user fee from 20 cents per gallon of fuel
used to 26 to 29 cents, which would have generated $80 million
annually.
"We will be trying to attach a garden hose to a fire
hydrant," Mike Steenhoek, executive director of the Soy
Transportation Coalition, said of the difficulty of sending a
huge harvest down a constricted waterway.
RELIABILITY A CONCERN
In April 2013, during historic flooding, a barge accident at
Marseilles Lock and Dam on the Illinois River in central
Illinois shuttered the lock for a month. Complete restoration of
the facility, which passes nearly 2 million tons of cargo a
month, will take up to three years.
The drought of 2012 nearly closed the Mississippi River to
shipping traffic. A two-month shutdown would have halted $7
billion in cargo, impacted 20,000 jobs and cost more than $130
million in lost wages, according to a shipping industry
assessment.
The Army Corps doubled their dredging operations this summer
to remove sediment. But shippers will remain on edge this autumn
relying on the long-neglected network.
"We've had a lot of successes and there is a periodic influx
of funds, but it's only a good start," said Army Corps' Cox.
(Editing by Alden Bentley)