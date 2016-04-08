(Adds shipping restrictions, vessel backup, cash grain market
impact, background)
April 8 The U.S. Coast Guard said it reopened
the Mississippi River to some shipping traffic on Friday
following a midweek barge accident near Thebes, Illinois, that
had closed the major shipping artery early on Wednesday.
Vessels with a smaller-than-normal number of barges in tow
will be allowed to pass through a safety zone between river mile
markers 40 and 44 during daylight hours, only via one-way
traffic, the Coast Guard said in a statement.
Southbound tows hauling 15 barges and northbound tows
hauling 20 barges were allowed to pass on Friday, down from 30
or more normally, shipping sources said.
A queue of about 25 northbound barge tows and 15 to 20
southbound tows had assembled at the closure since Wednesday,
although some were too large to pass until the Coast Guard's
restrictions are lifted, they said.
The towboat Michael G. Morris struck the Thebes Railroad
Bridge on Wednesday morning and its 30 barges broke free. One
barge ultimately sank at the bridge, another sank about two
miles downriver, and the rest were retrieved and secured.
Salvage operations to retrieve the sunken barges are
scheduled to begin on Saturday and the cause of the accident
remains under investigation, the Coast Guard said.
The two-day closure of the key grain shipping waterway had
only a minor impact on cash grain prices as near-term freight
costs edged higher on some portions of the river system.
Cash premiums for near-term corn barges, including insurance
and freight, shipped to export terminals at the U.S. Gulf
Coast were up about 2 cents per bushel from Wednesday, while
spot soybean premiums were up about 5 cents a bushel,
traders said.
(Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago; Editing by James Dalgleish
and Richard Chang)