BRIEF-Eltel discontinues unprofitable power transmission business outside of Europe
CHICAGO Jan 22 Bunge Ltd confirmed that a fire on Thursday in a grain dryer at its Decatur, Indiana, facility, has been extinguished.
No one was injured in the fire, which employees reported at about 6 a.m. EST (1100 GMT). The blaze was limited to the dryer.
The plant was running and was able to load out grain, a Bunge spokeswoman said. The facility will resume accepting deliveries later on Thursday, as soon as firefighting equipment is moved, she said. (Reporting by Julie Ingwersen, Editing by Franklin Paul)
FRANKFURT, May 2 Chinese conglomerate HNA Group has raised its stake in Deutsche Bank to 9.9 percent, a source close to Germany's flagship lender said on Tuesday.