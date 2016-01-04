(Adds explanation of force majeure, background, analyst
comment)
CHICAGO Jan 4 CME Group Inc declared
force majeure for all soybean shipping stations until further
notice because of flooding on the Illinois River, a notice from
the exchange operator said on Monday.
A majority of facilities on the river, which are delivery
points for soybean futures <0#S:> traded on CME's Chicago Board
of Trade, are unable to load crops due to high water levels,
according to the notice.
The force majeure declaration means that delivery contracts
do not have to be filled in their agreed time frame.
The move is not expected to have a significant impact on
CBOT soybean futures "unless it remains in place for a very long
time," said Terry Reilly, analyst with Futures International in
Chicago.
The CBOT January futures contract is in its two-week
delivery period but so far no contracts have been delivered
against futures. As of Monday afternoon, no contracts were
registered for delivery.
The exchange previously declared force majeure on Illinois
River soy and corn delivery points in June and July due to
flooding. The initial June announcement marked the first
declaration of force majeure on the river in more than two
years.
(Reporting by Julie Ingwersen; Editing by Bill Rigby and
Cynthia Osterman)