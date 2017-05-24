(Refiles to fix spelling of name to Jay, not Ray, in final
paragraph)
By Tom Polansek
CHICAGO May 24 Commodity trader Glencore Plc's
confirmation on Tuesday that it sought a tie up with
grains trader Bunge Ltd likely signals the start of a
wave of consolidation and partnering in the industry, as
middlemen struggle to make profits amid a massive global food
glut.
Bunge and other top grains traders -- who make money by
buying, selling, storing, shipping and trading crops - are
struggling to adapt to a world of oversupply.
Their supply chains have become snagged as farmers cling to
their crops amid sour prices. Their margins have thinned as food
and feed companies see no urgency to buy, as supplies soar for
their key ingredients. New competitors are emerging, as niche
firms eat into the space occupied by the grains giants, to
produce GMO free, organic or other supplies that appeal to
changing consumer tastes.
Glencore made the first move when it said it approached
Bunge, one of the world's top grain trading houses, about a
business combination.
Bunge said it is not engaged in discussions with Glencore.
The talks between Bunge and Glencore's agricultural unit
focused on a North American partnership, not a sale of the
entire company, according to people familiar with the matter who
requested anonymity to discuss it.
Whether through partnership or outright consolidation, the
grain trading sector is poised to become the latest to face
fundamental change in a troubled space. Bankruptcy filings have
been rising among U.S. farmers due to low crop prices, and a
frenzy of deals are poised to transform the farm chemical and
seed business.
The only other immediate hope to boost traders' results? Bad
weather that would damage crops, cut supply and make trading
profitable again after the large harvests have driven down
prices and subdued volatility essential to earnings.
"A lot of consolidation comes when you're in tough times and
agriculture is certainly in tough times," said Arlan Suderman,
chief commodities economist for brokerage INTL FCStone.
Bunge Chief Executive Officer Soren Schroder said this month
that the industry needed mergers and that Bunge could take the
lead.
Bunge and competitor Archer Daniels Midland Co took
a beating in the stock market this month over concerns about
international trading. The other two major traders, Cargill
Inc and Louis Dreyfus Corp, are privately
held.
Investors wiped $2.3 billion from the value of ADM on May 2
when it said massive global grain stocks were making it
difficult to turn a profit trading grain globally.
A day later, Bunge's market capitalization slid $1.2 billion
when it reported a sharply lower first-quarter profit.
On Tuesday, Bunge shares climbed more than 16 percent on
word of Glencore's approach.
"With big volumes, low margins, prices that are very low and
more sophisticated farmers with new tools both physical and
financial, there are too many players," said an industry source
in Buenos Aires, where top traders have operations. "It's
unsustainable."
The big traders have tried to diversify away from
commodities into areas with higher margins. Cargill bought
fish-feed maker EWOS for 1.35 billion euros in 2015, and ADM
acquired food flavorings company Wild Flavors for 2.3 billion
euros in 2014.
Still, ADM CEO Juan Luciano told an investor conference last
week that the company may permanently lose a "layer of
profitability" in its grain business due to large harvests that
have hurt margins.
An ADM spokesman also told Reuters last week the company's
global trade desk suffered a small loss last year, a previously
unreported detail of its results.
REGULATORY HURDLES
Gertjan van der Geer, senior investment manager at Pictet
Asset Management, said he wants to see consolidation involving
ADM and Bunge to stabilize earnings. The firm manages ADM and
Bunge shares.
But a merger of any two of the four ABCDs could raise
"enormous competition problems" with regulators in the United
States, the European Union and emerging markets, said Peter
Carstensen, who teaches antitrust at the University of Wisconsin
Law School. Deals could instead be targeted at specific
geographies or sectors, bankers and analysts said.
Dreyfus or U.S. grain handler Andersons Inc could
be a takeover target, analysts said. This month, Dreyfus told
Reuters it was focused on its core business but will eventually
consider joint ventures. Andersons declined to comment.
"For years, we were in this status quo environment where
there was nothing to even talk about," said a mergers and
acquisition specialist at a major U.S. bank. Now, "if you're
sitting in a boardroom somewhere and you're a buyer or a seller,
you might poke your head out from under a rock."
Without deals, the industry is left waiting for a drought
that could tighten supplies. But as CHS Inc's new CEO
Jay Debertin said on Monday, "the weather cycles are out of our
control."
(Additional reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Karl Plume in
Chicago, Hugh Bronstein in Buenos Aires, Gus Trompiz in Paris
and Diane Bartz in Washington; Editing by P.J. Huffstutter and
Lisa Shumaker)