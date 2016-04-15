(Repeats to additional subscribers)
By Tom Polansek and Julie Ingwersen
CHICAGO, April 14 Hedge funds and commodity
investors are turning up the heat in U.S. grain markets, with
open interest, volume and prices surging as traders plow money
into a sector that has been dull, burdened by an oversupply of
crops.
Managers of trend-following funds have flocked to the farm
markets as recent advances in crude oil and weakness in the U.S.
dollar have encouraged investments in other physical
commodities, traders said. In corn and soybeans, they see the
potential for volatility and prices to increase from low levels,
presenting opportunities for funds to make money.
"The funds are like mosquitoes to a light in the middle of
the night when volatility starts spiking," said Tregg Cronin,
market analyst for Halo Commodities in South Dakota.
Money has been flowing into agricultural markets despite the
lack of any major changes to the outlook for massive inventories
to constrain prices into next year.
Trend followers are not making bets based on supply or
demand forecasts, though, said Jim Gerlach, president of
brokerage A/C Trading in Indiana. Rather, they're buying up
cheap supplies in hopes of cashing in on high prices later.
"This is more of a mentality change from some of these
traders out there looking for value," he said.
On Wednesday, open interest in soybean futures at the
Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) reached an all-time high of about
860,000 contracts, up 23 percent from a month ago. The record
topped the previous high from July 2012, when investors poured
money into the grain markets as a severe drought threatened U.S.
harvests.
The increase "tells me we pushed a lot of new money into
this market," said Dan Basse, president of Chicago-based
agricultural consultancy AgResource.
Trading volumes also exploded on Wednesday, reaching their
second-highest levels ever in soybeans and corn.
Soybean futures prices set eight-month highs on
Thursday, a day after corn prices reached a four-month peak. The
markets have the potential to rally further if bad weather
strikes U.S. crops currently being planted.
Traders estimated commodity funds were net buyers of up to
37,000 soybean contracts and 55,000 corn contracts on Tuesday
and Wednesday, levels much higher than normal.
The funds could be net long as many as 130,000 soybean
contracts after the buying spree, a CBOT floor trader said, up
from 34,704 contracts as of April 5.
They have probably reduced a net short position in corn that
totaled 216,539 contracts last week.
The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission will give a
partial picture on Friday with data on traders' holdings to
April 12.
"It's been a huge swing in money flow that has distorted the
market," the CBOT trader said.
(Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Dan Grebler)