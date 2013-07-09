CHICAGO, July 9 Last year's U.S. drought, the
worst since the Dust Bowl, is delivering its final sting to
major grains buyers like Archer Daniels Midland, Bunge
Ltd and Cargill Inc, who are paying record-high
premiums for dwindling supplies of last year's crops.
Premiums at the moment are as high as $1.75 a bushel above
benchmark futures prices on the Chicago Board of Trade, which
have been depressed by signs of a record harvest this coming
autumn. The most active agriculture contract, December corn
, hit a two-year low last week near $4.90 a bushel.
The residual effect of last year's drought has triggered an
unprecedented bidding war for immediate supplies. Ethanol
plants, soy processors and livestock farmers, unwilling to pay
the lofty premiums, are cutting operations instead.
Making matters worse, a soggy spring delayed plantings of
soybeans and corn, pushing back the likely arrival of new
supplies by several weeks. The supply squeeze is set to peak
next month when premiums could shatter existing record levels,
inflicting even more pain on grain handlers.
"We will be on fumes come mid-August," said Joe Christopher,
a grain buyer at the Crossroads Co-Op in Sidney, Nebraska,
referring to scarce supplies of grain in a state that is still
engulfed in moderate to extreme drought.
The biggest processors need hundreds deliveries each week of
semi-trucks full of corn and soybeans, and not all shipments can
be bought in advance.
At the trading floor in Chicago, corn futures have tumbled
16 percent since hitting a record last August, with nearby
September corn settling on Tuesday at $5.51-3/4 per
bushel. New-crop December dipped below $5 a bushel last
week for the first time in 2-1/2 years.
However in Iowa, long the king of corn-growing states, a
major processor owned by Cargill Inc was willing to pay $7 or
more for bushels delivered this week. The price difference this
month between existing grain and grain to be harvested later was
the widest ever.
The corn "basis" in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, is a record-high
$1.75 above futures, according to Reuters data, up sevenfold
from 25 cents above futures a year ago.
The record gap reflects the clash between tight short-term
supplies and expectations that U.S. farmers this year will
harvest the largest corn and soy crops ever.
Soybeans are even tighter than corn, with U.S. stockpiles
expected to fall to a nine-year low of 125 million bushels by
the end of August. That amount represents just 4 percent of
total soybean usage for the year, the smallest in 48 years.
CBOT July soybean futures touched $16.30 a bushel on
Tuesday, the highest nearby price in nine months.
FAILURE TO RATION
The industry already has seen as many as 15 ethanol plants
and soy processors shut down since the start of the drought a
year ago due to lack of supply or poor margins. Major units such
as Bunge's soy processor in St. Joseph, Missouri, and Cargill's
Lafayette, Indiana, plant have idled.
That much capacity has not been offline since 2008, when
ethanol makers went bankrupt amid skyrocketing crop prices and a
global credit crunch. But analysts say more shutdowns are needed
to ration demand to avoid running stockpiles down to zero.
Some ethanol plants that stalled last summer are running
profitably again as a surge in crude oil prices to
two-year highs made the corn-based fuel additive economical
again.
Buyers at soybean processors are willing to pay exorbitant
prices for small amounts of the oilseed needed right now. But
they don't want to purchase more than needed, because of the
risk of owning over-priced product if prices crash as expected
once harvest starts this fall.
"You've got a perfect storm brewing for a grain buyer," said
Jim Gerlach, president of A/C Trading, a commodity brokerage in
Fowler, Indiana. "From his standpoint, not much worse could
happen to him. He's in a bad fix. Everything is working out to
favor the market staying extended until the new crop arrives."
High corn prices have made wheat a more viable alternative.
POET Biorefining bought some wheat this year to grind into
ethanol. Poultry and cattle producers this year are expected to
feed their animals record amounts of wheat, traditionally a crop
reserved for human consumption.
FARMERS HOLDING OUT
It remains unclear whether high premiums may coax additional
grain supplies into the market. Farmers who sold most of last
year's diminished haul last summer, when futures hit record
highs, can now afford to gamble with the remainder. Some may
hold out, hoping prices will rise as the squeeze intensifies.
Prices for soybean meal, a key source of protein in feed for
hogs and poultry, have soared above $500 a ton, prompting hog
feeders to adjust rations to use as little as possible.
"Right now producers are doing as much to replace it, down
as low as we can go, without reducing performance," said Gene
Gourley, who raises sows in Webster City, Iowa.
Tyson Foods Inc and Smithfield Foods Inc
have said they have imported corn and soybean products from
South America for livestock. These imports only provide a small
buffer for areas near ports in the southeastern United States.
It is too expensive to ship supplies where they are most needed
in the heart of the interior Corn Belt.
"What limits our imports is the fact a vast majority of our
(soy) crush is away from the coast. So you have to import and
then you have to move it in from the door, up to where the crush
plants are. It's not cheap, and it takes time," said Anne Frick,
senior oilseeds analyst at Jefferies Bache in New York.
Indiana dairy farmer Mike Yoder is buying grain on a weekly
basis, hopeful prices decline as farmers and traders become more
confident that frequent U.S. rainfall will bring a bumper
harvest. Yoder sold 50 cows earlier this year after selling 85
of his milking cows last year to stop the flow of red ink and
stretch feed supplies. He may have to sell more.
"I just buy it as we need it, hoping that as we get into
July that we have good weather during pollination that it will
soften that price a little bit. That's what we are counting on,"
Yoder said. "If something happens to that corn crop and prices
stay in that upper-$6 and low-$7 range, we are going to sell
more cows."