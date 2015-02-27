CHICAGO Feb 27 Crop insurance price guarantees
for U.S. corn, soybeans and spring wheat in 2015 will fall 10
percent or more based on futures settlement prices for February,
grain analysts said on Friday.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) Risk Management
Agency (RMA), which oversees the multibillion-dollar crop
insurance program, by law uses the average price in February for
harvest-time grain futures contracts to set the "floor"
price that private insurers must guarantee farmers who sign up.
USDA subsidizes two-thirds or more of farmer crop insurance
premiums.
Based on Friday's futures closes, the RMA is expected to set
the floor price for corn at $4.15 a bushel, down 10 percent from
last year's $4.62, and for soybeans at $9.73 a bushel, down 14
percent from last year's $11.36.
After bumper harvests in 2014, the corn floor price was
slashed 18 percent and soybeans was cut 12 percent.
For spring-planted wheat, the 2015 floor price is expected
to fall to $5.85 a bushel, or down 10 percent from $6.51 in
2014.
The crop insurance guarantees are important not just for
farmers, but for their bankers and suppliers. The rates also
inform on farmer incentives for which crops to plant.
"From a cashflow standpoint, $4 corn and $9 beans keep most
people afloat," said Darrel Good, a farm economist at the
University of Illinois. "Margins are tight, but it's certainly
not the end of the world."
After years of record production and prices, U.S. grain
farmers have seen the markets come back to earth. They continue
to wrestle with stubbornly high costs, from seed and fertilizer
to land rents and equipment.
But lenders say cash reserves and reduced debt are now
helping farmers cope.
"The sky is not falling," said Curt Covington, senior vice
president with Farmer Mac, the U.S.-backed lender. "There are a
few one-off problems out there, but for the most part, most of
the operating lenders that we deal with are pleasantly
surprised."
Analysts say soybean guarantees at 2.34 times above corn
prices should mean U.S. soybean acreage will rise in 2015 while
acres of corn, a fertilizer-intensive crop, will slip. But some
analysts doubt there will be too much of a drop-off in corn.
"Farmers in the Midwest like to plant corn - it's profitable
even with the high input costs," said Shawn McCambridge, an
analyst at Jefferies-Bache. "They will stay with their regular
rotation patterns in most cases."
(Reporting by Christine Stebbins, editing by G Crosse)