CHICAGO, March 23 The U.S. Department of
Agriculture (USDA) will no longer regulate a
genetically-modified corn developed by Monsanto Co to
resist its dicamba herbicide, the agency said on Wednesday.
The move by the agency's Animal and Plant Health Inspection
Service (APHIS), means it can now be planted without permits or
any additional regulatory oversight from the agency.
Monsanto and other agricultural chemical companies produce
seeds with built-in resistance to their weedkillers so that
spraying with the chemicals does not destroy crops.
The corn line, known as MON87419, also resists glufosinate
herbicide, the USDA said in a statement on its website.
Monsanto wants to use dicamba to diversify and provide
long-term growth as its long-running glyphosate herbicide faces
competition from generic products. In addition, the widespread
use of glyphosate has contributed to the rise of weeds resistant
to it and farmers are seeking alternatives.
The USDA also extended deregulation of Syngenta's
MZIR098 corn, which is genetically engineered for both insect
resistance and glufosinate-ammonium resistance.
(Reporting by Jo Winterbottom; Editing by Tom Brown)