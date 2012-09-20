* Lock 27 north of St Louis reopens early Thursday

* 63 vessels, including 455 barges, in queue at reopening

* May take 2-3 days to clear up backlog of vessels

Sept 20 The busiest lock on the Mississippi River system reopened early on Thursday after being closed for emergency repairs for nearly five days, resulting in a back-up of commercial shipping traffic and daily losses of up to $2.8 million, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said.

Lock and dam 27, the southernmost lock on the Mississippi's system and just upriver from St. Louis, was closed on Saturday morning to repair a damaged protection cell, a rock-filled cylinder vessels bump as they enter the lock.

The lock reopened at about 1:00 a.m. CDT (0600 GMT), with 63 vessels, including tows pushing 455 barges, lined up and awaiting passage, Army Corps spokesman Michael Petersen said.

The backlog could take 48 to 72 hours to clear up, he said.

The Mississippi River is the main shipping waterway for grain moving from Midwest farms to export facilities at the Gulf of Mexico. Some 55 to 65 percent of U.S. corn, soybean and wheat shipments exit the country via the Gulf of Mexico.

More than 73 million tons of cargo pass through lock 27 annually. (Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago; editing by Gunna Dickson)