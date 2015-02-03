CHICAGO Feb 3 U.S. Corn Belt farmers on Tuesday
actively sold corn and soybeans for the first time this year
amid a healthy increase in futures prices, cash merchandisers
said.
"There were a lot more sales than what I've seen in a couple
weeks," said J.R. Kennedy, general manager with Snittjer Grain
Co in Wellsburg, Iowa.
On Tuesday, Chicago Board of Trade March corn closed
up 16 cents at $3.85-3/4 a bushel and March soybeans
closed up 27-1/2 cents at $9.87.
"We've been buying beans today with this rally. It's been
quiet up until now," another Iowa grain merchandiser said.
Corn and soybean futures fell to multi-year lows amid the
record harvest last fall before recovering. But prices slid
another 6 percent in January on government estimates showing the
world is flush with grain after years of drought.
Merchants had kept their cash basis premiums firm. So when
futures spiked, many farmers called in to book sales.
"Farmers have been selling corn and beans today. Most of it
is what's in storage here," an Ohio merchandiser said.
Farmers are usually eager to sell grain as soon as the new
tax year starts on Jan. 1, setting up their finances for winter
discussions with bankers, land owners and suppliers about costs
for the coming planting season.
But this year many held back more grain than usual, relying
on the extra storage built and cash reserves from recent boom
years to wait out a price rally.
Jim Reed, a grain farmer on the Illinois Corn Marketing
Board, said on Monday he had only sold about 40 percent of his
2014 harvest: "We're holding on to see if there's some kind of a
rally moving forward into the spring planting season."
Farmers still hold roughly two-thirds of remaining free
stocks of grain left in the country, giving them the upper hand
in affecting the current pipeline supply.
They will be tracking Chicago futures closely in February as
the monthly average futures prices will become the price
guarantees written into 2015 crop insurance policies.
Kennedy said Tuesday's sales show a pent-up eagerness of
farmers now to price into a rally.
"It wasn't tremendous amount yet. A lot of calls, people
thinking about it," he said. "If there was another uptick
tomorrow, we'll see some more farmer movement."
