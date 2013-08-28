By Mark Weinraub
| CHICAGO
CHICAGO Aug 28Several years of profitable crops
have left U.S. farmers with enough cash that they can delay
additional sales of corn and soybeans, which could be bad news
for food companies, livestock feeders, and exporters hoping for
an abundance of low-price grain after this year's harvest.
While the U.S. Agriculture Department has forecast huge corn
and soybean crops this autumn, these rich farmers have enough
on-farm grain storage to hold onto much of their bounty until
prices move higher.
"The American farmer has never been in a better or stronger
financial position ever in the history of farming," said Tom
Grisafi, president of agricultural advisory service Trade The
Farm LLC. "They have a ton of money and they have more on site
storage than ever."
One indicator that post-harvest selling may be slow is the
decline in pre-harvest business. Farmers often sell a portion of
their crops months before firing up their harvesters, but this
year that selling has been slow.
"What you are looking at is the historically small amount of
grain that the producer has sold," said Joe Christopher, a grain
merchandiser at Crossroads Co-Op in Sidney, Nebraska, referring
to deals for corn and soybeans that will be harvested in the
fall.
Commercial purchases of grain from the upcoming harvest are
running about 20 percent of normal for this time of year, said
Christopher.
"There is a wealth factor that is in play," he said. "They
have had three or four years of very good returns. They are
probably as well financially fixed as they have ever been."
While last year's drought, the worst in the United States
since the 1930s, cut yields, it also pushed crop prices to
record high levels. So those lucky farmers who harvested a crop
then were paid handsomely for it.
Even this year farmers should do well. USDA on Tuesday
forecast net farm income for 2013 at $120.6 billion, up 6
percent from a year ago and the second highest of the last 40
years, when adjusted for inflation.
USDA's latest harvest forecast calls for a U.S. corn crop of
13.763 billion bushels, up 28 percent from the 2012 harvest, and
a soybean crop of 3.255 billion bushels, up 8 percent from 2012.
LATE CROPS DELAYED SELLING
Lengthy planting delays in the spring pushed U.S. Midwest
corn and soybean development well behind normal. That relative
immaturity left growers less confident than usual about the
eventual size of their crops and contributed to their reluctance
to commit to pre-harvest sales.
"I am not sure exactly what we are going to have out there,"
said Andrew Goleman, a farmer in Divernon, Illinois.
Goleman said he has only committed to sell about 5 percent
of his expected harvest. In a typical growing season, he usually
would have deals for 40 percent of his crop by the end of
August.
Dry conditions and scorching temperatures during the past
two weeks across the Midwest have increased the anxiety that
farmers have about harvest.
The price weakness is another factor that has kept farmers
from pulling the trigger. Corn futures have fallen 29 percent
since January 1 on the Chicago Board of Trade and were 38
percent below year-ago levels. Soybean prices have fallen 4.3
percent so far this year.
COMMERCIAL SHORT POSITIONS DECREASE
Grain buyers take short positions in corn and soybeans
futures to protect themselves from price drops that reduce the
value of the grain they have stored, or expect to store, at
their facilities.
The slow sales of grain in recent months caused commercial
firms to hedge fewer cash grain purchases on the futures market.
Their net short positions in corn dropped to a record low 53,597
contracts by the first week of August, according to Commodity
Futures Trading Commission data. At the same time, the net
commercial short position in soybeans dropped to 78,586
contracts, the smallest since March 2009.
Grain dealers reported an uptick in farmer selling early
this week after soybean prices surged on weather-related
concerns. Farmers were still reluctant to commit to corn deals,
the dealers said.
Even with the recent spate of country movement, commercials'
were net short 120,316 corn contracts in corn and 166,867
soybean contracts as of August 20. Both are about half as much
as a year ago when farmers sold heavily despite a drought that
was cutting yield prospects daily.
"There is just nothing to hedge," said Ronnie Edge, manager
at Owensboro Grain Co, a soybean processing plant along the Ohio
River in Kentucky. "They made a mistake last year selling
new-crop early. This year they did not. There is not much
movement yet. I think they will hold on."
(Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)