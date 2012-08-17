* Pro Farmer tour registers record number of participants
* Traders, forecasters want to see drought damage first-hand
* Field surveys detected damage before satellite imagery
By Tom Polansek and Michael Hirtzer
CHICAGO, Aug 17 The worst U.S. drought in a half
century is bringing tech-savvy crop forecasters and fund
managers back to the farm tradition of walking field rows to
assess damage in the world's top grain exporter.
A record number of traders, seed dealers and government
researchers have signed up for a first-hand look at corn and
soybeans on the four-day, seven-state tour next week organized
by Pro Farmer, the agricultural advisory firm. Demand was so
strong that eight people who signed up late are on a waiting
list.
Tour members want an on-the-ground look at the crops as new
technology like satellite imagery was slow to detect a turn in
conditions earlier this summer. In other words, in times of
crisis nothing beats getting your hands dirty and your feet wet.
"Unless you're going out or you're sending somebody out to
look at the crop, you're no smarter than anybody out there,"
said Chris Myers, the principal of M6 Capital Management, a
commodity trading advisor that will send a new employee on the
tour.
The tour, which sends participants into thousands of fields
to manually count corn ears, kicks off on Monday and will
provide its final national estimates of corn and soybean yields
on Friday.
Some, like U.S. Department of Agriculture employees, will
tag along to help check their own estimates; others, like
independent trader Charlie Schramer, will have a more material
objective.
"I'll be trying to trade once we get to the hotels" after
finishing field surveys each day, he said. "Most likely, I'll be
trading overnight and what I can during the day."
SURVEYS TOP SATELLITES
This year, the early start to hot, dry weather that has
decimated crops made field surveys the leading indicator of
damage, analysts said.
Satellite imagery, a premium product for food companies and
funds, did not detect problems right away because there was a
period of time when images showed plants were turning green, as
they typically do in early stages of development, said Corey
Cherr, agriculture research manager for Lanworth, a private
analysis firm that uses satellites as a forecasting tool.
Lanworth is a unit of Thomson Reuters.
It was not until later that images began picking up on signs
of stress, he said.
Sky-high imagery can fall short in estimating yields because
it provides a view of the crop canopy and does not actually
delve into the crop to count, say, the number of corn ears.
"The field work was the first place we could confirm the
really severe problems," said Cherr. "The imagery was used later
as kind of a way of actually checking the field work."
Lanworth, which plans to send four people on the Pro Farmer
tour, uses a combination of satellites, ground surveys and
weather models to estimate how much farmers will harvest.
The company, like many others, has conducted independent
surveys for much of the summer.
Last year, satellite imagery showed crop losses more quickly
because damaging heat hit later in the summer, after plants had
already gone through the early stages of development, Cherr
said.
"One thing we've learned over time is that although data
doesn't lie, sometimes data is incomplete," he said.
STAKES HIGH
The stakes in obtaining a complete understanding are high
this year. Corn and soybean prices are near record highs reached
earlier this summer as steadily deteriorating crop conditions
raised fears about shrinking supplies.
"Some of this crop will be destroyed before we even get a
look at it," said Mark Bernard, an agronomist for Agro Economics
and tour consultant for the eastern leg of the tour. "How we are
going to handle that, and what kind of impact it will have on
our results, will be huge."
Reports from participants on the Pro Farmer tour, who are
known as crop scouts, can have an immediate impact on grain
prices, particularly if they uncover conditions that are better
or worse than expected.
RCM Asset Management is sending two employees on one leg of
the tour that starts in South Dakota and ends in Minnesota, and
instructed them to send daily reports and videos from the fields
back to their office in Chicago. The information will be posted
online and sent to clients.
Employees of the firm participated in another corn and
soybean tour earlier this summer to see crop damage up close.
"We're pretty bullish the markets," said Bob Schroeder,
RCM's head futures and options execution broker. "Anything we
can get to reconfirm that, all the better."
Other participants include employees representing big
financial names like Soros Fund Management, Tudor Investment
Corp and grain trader Glencore.
A second leg of the tour begins in Ohio and ends in
Minnesota.
To be sure, crop tours have their shortcomings, and their
results are often taken with a grain of salt. Inexperienced crop
scouts can potentially skew results.
Still, the tours are seen as an important counter-balance to
government field surveys conducted by the USDA.
The department uses its own surveys to calculate monthly
estimates for corn and soybean production, with its next report
due on Sept. 12.
Six USDA employees are registered for Pro Farmer's tour.
"No one is going to complain about another crop tour," said
Charlie Sernatinger, analyst for ABN Amro.