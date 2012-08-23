CORALVILLE, Iowa Aug 22 The Pro Farmer Midwest
Crop Tour on Wednesday projected the corn yield in Illinois at
121.6 bushels per acre, above the latest U.S. Department
Agriculture estimate of 116.0 bpa, though it would still
represent the lowest yield in the state since 1995.
The average soybean pod count in a three-by-three foot row
was estimated by the tour at 944.1 pods, down from the
three-year tour average in the state of 1,202.4 pods, after hot
temperatures and blistering drought capped the yield potential
of the crop.
(Reporting by Michael Hirtzer; Editing by Joseph Radford)