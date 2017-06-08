(Repeats story published Wednesday with no changes)
By Mark Weinraub
CHICAGO, June 8 The U.S. Agriculture
Department's monthly crop reports, which have traditionally
provided huge shocks to the market, have been met by a shrug in
2017, with price moves and volume muted by the massive supply of
grains.
Price swings for corn, soybeans and wheat
futures following the release of the government's biggest
agriculture reports, which provide a window into global demand
as well as production, have fallen sharply this year.
The depressed volatility on what have typically been the
most active trading days of the month is weighing on the bottom
line of even the biggest traders such as Bunge Ltd and
Archer Daniels Midland Co. The massive grain handlers,
who use the futures market both to hedge their physical
purchases as well as trade it for profits, have cited slow
market action as one of the reasons for weakening profitability
at their operations.
"If you are only moving ... 5 cents off of those reports,
you cannot expect to buy or sell the market and try and make 7
cents," said Tom Burnham, trade strategist at INTL FCStone. "In
general, traders prefer more volatility and more surprises."
The price swings that come after the government's monthly
supply and demand reports, acreage estimates and quarterly
stocks views are down 26.88 percent from 2016, according to an
analysis of Reuters data. The daily moves on report days in 2017
are 45.83 percent below the average of the previous 10 years.
In 2017, corn, soybean and wheat futures have averaged just
a 1.17 percent price move on major report days. That compares
with an average move of 2.16 percent on report days during the
previous 10 years. In 2016, the average move was 1.60 percent.
USDA will release its next supply and demand report on
Friday at 12 p.m. EDT (1600 GMT).
SUPPLIES INSULATE MARKET
Bumper crops around the world have muted the impact of the
monthly reports from the government, which used to frequently
spark limit moves within minutes of their release time.
"The surprises are not big enough to move the markets a long
way," said Randy Fortenbery, professor and chair of small grains
economics at Washington State University. "The bigger the stocks
are, the bigger surprise it takes to move the market in one
direction or another."
In the past, post-report rallies provided an opportunity for
farmers to lock in prices that would guarantee they booked a
profit for crops they had yet to seed or grains that they had
been holding in storage.
So far this year, U.S. farmers who have been keeping massive
crops in storage bins have seen the biggest rally following a
report top out at 7-1/2 cents for corn and 25 cents for
soybeans. The daily limits are 25 cents and 70 cents,
respectively.
The small moves have been keeping some traders away from the
futures market altogether.
On the day the USDA released its May supply and demand
report, which gives the government's first estimate of new-crop
usage and production, the volume for the most-active soybean
contract was only 29.8 percent above the average for the
whole month of May. A year earlier, soybean volume on the day of
the May report was 90.9 percent above the May average.
For wheat, volume for the most-active contract was
15.0 percent above the monthly average, compared with 26.9
percent higher in 2016. Corn volume was 45.0 percent
higher than the May average, comparable to 46.5 percent in 2016.
(Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)