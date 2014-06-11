PHOENIX, June 11 A vacationing German tourist
lost consciousness and died while camping with his wife in
Arizona's Grand Canyon National Park, park officials said on
Wednesday.
Wolfgang-Hans-Joachim Gloede, 64, of Sievershagen, Germany,
collapsed and died late on Monday from unknown causes at the
popular Desert View Campground on the canyon's south rim.
Bystanders had started cardiopulmonary resuscitation efforts
when park medics and rangers arrived and tried to revive the man
with a heart defibrillator, said park spokeswoman Kirby-Lynn
Shedlowski.
Their efforts failed, and the man was pronounced dead at the
scene, she said.
The National Park Service and the Coconino County Medical
Examiner are investigating the death.
The German camper became the second person to die in the
park in a week. A Seattle woman died June 3 from an apparent
allergic reaction while on a rafting trip through the canyon.
The latest death brings to seven the number of fatalities
at the park this year, including four killed in car accidents or
falls from ledges, park officials said.
The crimson-hued Grand Canyon ranks as one of the world's
most popular outdoor tourist attractions, drawing more than 4.5
million visitors a year.
(Reporting by David Schwartz; Editing by Steve Gorman and Eric
Beech)