June 12 A plan for shops, restaurants, hotels
and thousands of homes near the Grand Canyon's celebrated South
Rim is pitting a tiny Arizona town seeking to expand against
opponents who say the development will mar one of the world's
natural wonders.
Tusayan, a community of roughly 550 residents on the
outskirts of what is arguably the most famous national park in
the United States, has struck an agreement with Italian
developers that could open the way for construction projects
including more than 2,000 residences and 3 million square feet
(280,000 square metres) of commercial space.
The plan has ignited a fierce debate about potential
increases in population, traffic, demands on sparse water
supplies and air pollution in close proximity to a World
Heritage Site prized for panoramic views of multihued canyons
shaped by the erosive forces of water and wind.
The latest fight in a years-long effort to develop private
property in and around Tusayan, which is hemmed in by federal
lands, is tied to its push for permission to construct utility
corridors and pave dirt and gravel U.S. Forest Service roads to
allow residents, tourists and others all-season access to the
town and adjacent acreage.
Tusayan's development application to the Kaibab National
Forest has generated more than 200,000 comments, mostly form
letters registering opposition by conservation groups, said
Kaibab spokeswoman Jackie Banks. She said it may be a month
until the agency decides whether an extensive environmental
impact assessment is needed before a final decision is reached.
Conservation groups such as the Sierra Club, Native American
tribes like the Hopi, outdoor enthusiasts, former park officials
and others argued the Tusayan development threatens the fragile
ecology of the Grand Canyon, which attracts nearly 5 million
visitors a year.
"Why would we want to do something on such a grand and
potentially chaotic scale right there in the midst of one of the
most phenomenal places on Earth?" said retired Grand Canyon
Superintendent Steve Martin.
The town and Stilo Development Group USA say in online
postings that the project will boost the local economy and bring
needed housing and jobs. The town's manager and Stilo
representatives did not respond to requests for comment.
An attorney for the developer told the Kaibab National
Forest in a June 2 letter that federal law did not require it to
consider "highly speculative effects" concerning impacts on
water supplies, since those have not been officially identified.
Phoenix attorney Dawn Meldinger also rejected suggestions of
negative impacts brought by development, noting that the
existing lack of residential units in communities around the
Grand Canyon "has resulted in the proliferation of housing and
development inside the park . . . including several hundred
apartments and single-family homes, miles of roads and new
parking lots."
Earthjustice, an environmental law firm representing Sierra
Club and other conservation groups opposed to the project, urged
the Forest Service to reject the request for easements in light
of public opposition.
"On the other side of the ledger are the hopes of a wealthy
foreign corporation seeking to cash in on the Canyon's
popularity. This project thus does not serve the public
interest," the firm said in a letter to the forest earlier this
month.
(Reporting by Laura Zuckerman in Salmon, Idaho; Editing by
Cynthia Johnston and Eric Beech)