By David Schwartz
| PHOENIX, Sept 5
PHOENIX, Sept 5 A dude rancher in a bitter
dispute with a Native American tribe over access to a Grand
Canyon tourist attraction was briefly arrested after confronting
crews building a road near his property, a tribal spokesman said
on Thursday.
Nigel Turner, the British owner of the Grand Canyon Resort
dude ranch in Arizona, was taken into custody on suspicion of
one count of trespassing by a Hualapai Tribe police officer on
Tuesday. He was accused of entering the site despite earlier
warnings, said tribal spokesman Dave Cieslak.
The tribe is paving the road on federal land adjacent to
Turner's property to provide easy access to its Skywalk project,
a glass-bottom viewing platform that juts out over the
crimson-hued canyon's West Rim and attracts upwards of 1,000
tourists a day.
Turner is a Nevada businessman and ex-British Army
helicopter pilot who a decade ago bought his property which
today provides visitors with the experience of living on a
Western ranch. He has been in a dispute with the tribe stemming
from a four-year easement to his property he granted in 2007.
The fight escalated in May when Turner began charging
tourists to enter the road that runs briefly through his
property and later blocked access to the road altogether.
Tribal officials then built a new stretch of road that
bypasses his property, and were working to complete a bigger
project to finish a paved road to the Skywalk.
Cieslak said Turner was warned by security personnel not to
enter the site, but did so anyway and began yelling at workers.
He was arrested by a tribal officer on scene.
He complained of chest pains while en-route to a local
county jail, and was treated and released at the Kingman
Regional Medical Center, Cieslak said. He was cited but not
taken to jail.
"He was treated with the utmost respect and all statewide
police policies and procedures were followed," Cieslak said.
Turner disputes the tribe's account of the incident, saying
he was concerned about crews using explosives so close to where
his resort guests were staying. He said he asked politely to
speak to the construction foreman and was quickly handcuffed.
He said he was then placed in a small space in the back of
a car without air-conditioning, and that he asked to be flown to
the hospital, but was taken by ground ambulance instead.
"My own cowboys would be arrested for treating animals the
way they treated me," Turner told Reuters. "What they did to me
violated my civil rights."
There was no immediate decision on whether charges would be
filed by the Mohave County Attorney's Office.
(Editing by Cynthia Johnston and Andrew Hay)