By Tim Gaynor
PHOENIX, June 11 Tourist cars and buses resumed
their bumpy run to a Grand Canyon tourist attraction on Tuesday,
bypassing a roadblock set up last week by a dude rancher in a
bitter access dispute.
The Hualapai tribe, which operates the canyon Skywalk viewing
platform, built the bypass on federal land in Arizona and
reopened the Diamond Bar Road to traffic.
Diamond Bar runs briefly through the Grand Canyon Ranch
Resort, belonging to Nigel Turner. The former British Army
helicopter pilot grew angry over delays affecting the
construction of a separate improved road to the Skywalk for
which he had granted an easement in 2007. In late May, Turner
deployed armed guards to charge $20 per person and $500 per tour
bus for the upward of 1,000 visitors a day who use the road
before finally preventing entry altogether.
"For two weeks, thousands of people have been coming to the
Grand Canyon to enjoy their vacations and have either been faced
with an armed man collecting money from them or finding a
roadblock and having to turn around," Hualapai Tribe spokesman
Dave Cieslak said.
Hualapai Chairwoman Sherry J. Counts thanked Arizona U.S.
Representatives Ann Kirkpatrick, a Democrat, and Paul Gosar, a
Republican, for assisting the tribe in getting the necessary
permit to complete work on the bypass.
Turner could not immediately be reached for comment on
Tuesday.
