PHOENIX, June 12 A German tourist was killed
when his kayak capsized on the Colorado River in Arizona's Grand
Canyon National Park, authorities said on Thursday, the second
German visitor to die in the park this week.
Park officials said Hans Uhl, 43, was on the first day of a
commercial rafting trip on Wednesday when he was unable to right
himself after his kayak overturned on a section of the river
called Badger Rapids.
When a rescue boat reached Uhl, he was initially responsive,
officials said. But he soon lost consciousness, and efforts to
resuscitate him by members of his group and park service medical
personnel were unsuccessful.
The National Park Service and the Coconino County Medical
Examiner are investigating the death. It was not immediately
clear where in Germany Uhl came from.
On Wednesday, park officials said a 64-year-old German
tourist collapsed and died on Monday from unknown causes at the
popular Desert View Campground in the Southern Rim part of the
canyon.
It was the third death of a visitor to the park in just over
a week: a Seattle woman died on June 3 from an apparent allergic
reaction while on a rafting trip.
The crimson-hued Grand Canyon ranks as one of the world's
most popular outdoor tourist venues, attracting more than 4.5
million visitors each year.
There have been eight deaths at the park this year,
including four people killed in car crashes or falls from
ledges, officials said.
An average of 12 people a year die at the canyon from
natural and accidental causes.
(Reporting by David Schwartz; Editing by Daniel Wallis and
Sandra Maler)