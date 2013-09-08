Sept 7 A 40-year-old man visiting Grand Teton
National Park in Wyoming died in a fall of nearly 100 feet (30
metres) down a cliff, in the area of a backcountry camp where he
had planned to spend the night, park officials said in a
statement on Saturday.
Edward Tom, who was from Boulder, Colorado, and a partner on
his expedition were at the Petzoldt Caves when Tom went over the
edge of the cliff on Friday evening, the National Park Service
said.
Two doctors who had been nearby rappelled to reach the
Colorado man, and park rangers were flown in by helicopter, but
Tom could not be revived, the National Park Service statement
said. His body was not flown out of the area until Saturday
because of poor weather, according to the agency.
Tom's death is under investigation, the statement said.
(Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis; Editing by Peter Cooney)