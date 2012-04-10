* Unemployment lower than California and the national
average
* Home prices, rents well below those in California
By Steve Olafson
OKLAHOMA CITY, April 10 More than 75 years after
hundreds of thousands of "Dust Bowl" refugees fled Oklahoma for
the promise of the booming economy of the golden state of
California, the tide has turned.
Since 2005, thousands of Californians have moved to
Oklahoma, prompting Oklahoma Governor Mary Fallin to declare a
reversal of the "Grapes of Wrath" migration immortalized in the
John Steinbeck novel about "Okies" fleeing in the 1930s.
The flow back to Oklahoma does not yet approach the hundreds
of thousands - some say a million - people who left Oklahoma in
what is known as the "Dust Bowl" of the Great Depression.
But from 2005 to 2010 Oklahoma had a net gain of 33,209
people from California, according to U.S. Census Bureau figures.
One attraction is unemployment of 6 percent in Oklahoma
compared with California's 10.9 percent and a national rate of
8.2 percent, according to government figures. The cost of living
is lower in Oklahoma and the social and cultural scene is
improving, said Fallin, a Republican.
The change began in the middle of the last decade when
Oklahoma's energy and farm-based economy began to outgrow
California's, government figures show. This was compounded by
the recession and housing crisis, when California was hit
harder.
"All those things have added up to people taking note of
Oklahoma and I do believe it's caused a reverse 'Grapes of
Wrath,'" said Fallin, who mentioned it in her budget address to
the legislature earlier this year.
The governor's own maternal grandmother came to Oklahoma in
a covered wagon from Tennessee. By the 1930s, when drought and
wind stripped the topsoil from the land, Fallin's family headed
west except for her grandmother, who stayed behind in Tecumseh,
where Fallin grew up.
While the Dust Bowl affected other Plains states, "The
Grapes of Wrath" and the subsequent movie starring Henry Fonda
ensured that it was more closely linked to Oklahoma.
Even though far more Californians last year moved to more
populous states than Oklahoma, such as Texas, and to states
nearer California like Arizona and Nevada, the net surplus of
Californians relocating to Oklahoma is symbolic for the state.
Some Californians who have moved to Oklahoma say they like
it.
"After 22 years in L.A., I needed a break from the traffic,
the crowds, the rudeness," said Sarah Jane Rose, who arrived in
Oklahoma City in 2005 with her husband, who grew up there, and
their two daughters aged 12 and 16.
Rose, who directed television shows for 10 years, and her
husband, Jay Shanker, an entertainment attorney, did not want to
raise their kids in Los Angeles, where they believe children
grow up too fast.
SOME ADJUSTMENTS
There were some adjustments to make for the couple, who are
Jewish Democrats.
"We meet people all the time who've never met a Jewish
person," said Rose, who grew up in Palo Alto, California.
The summer heat and predominant conservative political
values do not comport with their personal preferences either,
but that is offset by the warmth and openness of the people,
regardless of optical and religious differences, they said.
Jay Shanker returned to Oklahoma City to find a different
place than the one he left to attend Yale Law School and
practice entertainment law in Southern California.
"Almost everything you can get in a major metro area you can
find here now," he said. "It's not a New York, LA, Chicago or
Atlanta, at this point, but as far as desirability or place to
live and work, I think it rates in the top tier."
John Krasno, the executive director of the Oklahoma City
Ballet, left Los Angeles in 2009 and said he was impressed that
voters were willing to approve a temporary one-cent hike to the
sales tax to revamp Oklahoma City's aging downtown.
More than $1 billion will be raised by 2017, when the sales
tax rise is scheduled to end.
Among the completed projects so far is an indoor sports
arena, an old warehouse district converted into an entertainment
hub, a minor league baseball park, and turning a stretch of the
North Canadian River into a series of river lakes.
Krasno said his rent is probably a half to a third less than
what it would be in Los Angeles, and buying a home in Oklahoma
is within reach for someone making a middle-class salary.
U.S. Census figures show the median value of an
owner-occupied home is $124,600 in Oklahoma City and $117,000 in
Tulsa, the state's second-largest city. It is $553,900 in Los
Angeles, $503,700 in San Diego and $785,200 in San Francisco.
California transplants bring up two other welcome changes to
life in Oklahoma -- clean air and less traffic.
"The air is clear. That was really striking to me," said
Steve Goo, a vice president for Boeing who arrived in Oklahoma
City just a few months ago.
Oklahoma does have its drawbacks. It ranks near the bottom
of states in some national comparisons such as the quality of
schools and health measures like the obesity rate.
Boeing began moving some of its workers in 2010 from
Southern California to its facility near Tinker Air Force Base,
in Oklahoma City, where it has a hub for military aircraft
engineering and program management. More transfers are expected.
Goo said there is a "sense of shared destiny" between his
company and local government and civic leaders, which he said
was not the case in California, where he spent 12 years.
His Boeing colleagues in California have even taken to
calling Oklahoma the "Silicon Prairie," he said.
When he met Fallin at a recent legislative reception, he
mentioned the "Silicon Prairie" nickname to the governor, who
liked it, he said.
"She asked, "'Can I use it?'"