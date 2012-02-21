CHICAGO Feb 21 Ships entering the Great
Lakes should be made to kill all the creatures that hitch a ride
in their ballast tanks, environmental groups said on Tuesday,
challenging as too lax a proposed U.S. government standard to
combat invasive species.
Zebra mussels, spiny water fleas, round gobies and other
invaders brought into the lakes in ships' ballast water have
damaged the Great Lakes' $7 billion fishery and allowed algae -
some that produce toxins that foul the world's largest body of
fresh surface water - to flourish.
Researchers at the University of Notre Dame put the annual
cost of dealing with invasive species such as clearing mussels
from clogged water intakes at $200 million. The mussels and
other invaders have filtered out plankton at the base of the
food web, hurting lake fish species and allowing more sunlight
to fuel algae growth.
Environmental groups said they may go to court for a fourth
time since the 1990s to get the U.S. Environmental Protection
Agency to tighten its restrictions on ballast discharge.
EPA is under court order to rewrite its 2008 ballast tank
rule this year, with the rule to take effect in 2013. The agency
has proposed adopting steps on ballast tanks that are
recommended by the United Nations' International Maritime
Organization, which call for some treatment of discharged water.
"The EPA's new proposed permit isn't tough enough to prevent
the next harmful invader from slipping into our waters," said
Thom Cmar of the Natural Resources Defense Council.
Several technologies exist to treat ballast water, which
Cmar said are similar to municipal wastewater treatment that
cleans water with chemicals, ultraviolet light, or filtration
systems. He said it would cost less than $1 million to outfit a
typical cargo vessel.
The current EPA standard requires ocean-going ships bound
for the Great Lakes to exchange their ballast water with salt
water while at sea -- dubbed "swish and spit" -- that is
supposed to kill freshwater species in the tanks. But muck and
pockets of fresh water in the tanks can harbor invaders, Cmar
said.
The groups urged zero tolerance for invasive species in
ballast water to be discharged in the Great Lakes. They also
want ballast treatment for ships that never leave the lakes but
can spread already established invasive species.
Cmar said regulators need to apply a different standard for
invasive species than they do for pollution. Reducing, but not
eliminating, species could still prove disastrous if surviving
creatures find each other and propagate.
A recent scientific survey in Duluth, Minnesota's harbor on
Lake Superior found eight new invasive species, Marc Smith of
the National Wildlife Federation said. But there is no active
ongoing search for new invaders in the Great Lakes, the
environmental groups said.
There is a considerable federal effort under way to keep out
invasive Asian Carp that are working their way up to the lakes
from the Mississippi River basin.
(Reporting by Andrew Stern; Editing by Jackie Frank)