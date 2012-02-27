* States cited invasive carp's threat to $7 bln fisheries
* Federal government opposed states' appeal
* Carp spread rapidly, crowding out native fish species
By James Vicini
WASHINGTON, Feb 27 The U.S. Supreme Court
on Monday rejected an appeal by five states seeking an order
requiring that a range of steps be taken to keep the invading
Asian carp out of the Great Lakes where they are considered a
threat to fisheries.
The high court refused to hear an appeal by Michigan,
Minnesota, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin after the states
lost their bid for a preliminary injunction that would have
required additional efforts to stop the migration of the
voracious carp into the lakes.
The carp have taken over stretches of the Mississippi River
and its tributaries. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the
Chicago area waterway system already have adopted a number of
measures to block the advance of the carp into Lake Michigan.
The states have argued that two species, the Bighead and
Silver carp, pose a severe threat to the Great Lakes' $7 billion
fisheries. The carp can spread rapidly, crowding out other
native fish species.
A federal judge and a U.S. appeals court in Chicago denied
the request for a preliminary injunction that would have
required additional physical barriers in the Chicago area
waterways, new procedures to stop the carp and the speeding up
of a study on how to devise a permanent solution to the problem.
In their appeal, the states said the Supreme Court "should
grant review and reverse to abate an imminent threat to one of
the most precious freshwater ecosystems in the world."
The federal government opposed the appeal, said the case
does not warrant further review and told the Supreme Court that
the effort to prevent the spread of the carp was already being
effectively managed by federal, state and local agencies.
U.S. Solicitor General Donald Verrilli said the states
failed to show the need for preliminary injunctive relief and
that the litigation should be allowed to proceed before a
federal judge in Chicago.
In 2010, the Supreme Court on three separate occasions
rejected an appeal by Michigan, refusing to get involved in the
legal battle over the carp.
The U.S. Supreme Court case is Michigan v. Army Corps of
Engineers, No. 11-541.
(Editing by Will Dunham)