WASHINGTON, July 17 U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack
Lew will visit Greece on Sunday to discuss the euro zone
country's economic reforms and Europe's policies to support
recovery, the Treasury said on Wednesday.
Lew will visit Athens after attending the Group of 20
gathering of finance ministers and central bankers in Moscow
this weekend. Greece's debt crisis has roiled the euro zone and
raised doubts about the currency bloc's future.
Greece's international lenders last week approved another
chunk of bailout aid to the country but said Athens must keep
its promises on public sector reforms to get the cash.
Lew's visit to Athens, where he will meet with the prime
minister and finance minister, comes before Prime Minister
Antonis Samaras meets with U.S. President Barack Obama in
Washington on Aug. 8.