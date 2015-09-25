WASHINGTON, Sept 24 President Barack Obama spoke by telephone with Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras on Thursday to congratulate him on his party's recent success in the Sept. 20 elections, the White House said.

The two leaders discussed Greece's reforms to achieve debt sustainability, the Syrian refugee crisis, and efforts to bring about a successful resolution to talks on Cyprus, the White House said in a statement. (Reporting by Julia Edwards; Editing by Sandra Maler)