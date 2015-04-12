April 11 Six Greenpeace activists rappelled down
from an oil rig in the Pacific Ocean on Saturday after spending
six days living on the structure to protest drilling in the
Arctic, the environmental organization said.
The multinational team climbed aboard Polar Pioneer, an oil
rig leased by Royal Dutch Shell Plc that is bound for
the Arctic, on Monday as it was being transported by a
heavy-lift vessel about 750 miles (1,207 km) northwest of
Hawaii. Two days later, the company filed a complaint in federal
court in Alaska seeking an order to remove the activists.
Worsening weather conditions that were expected to bring
high swells led the six activists to leave the oil rig on
Saturday, a Greenpeace representative said in an email.
They climbed down into inflatable boats and returned to the
Greenpeace ship Esperanza, which had been stationed in the area
in recent days and which had brought the activists out into the
Pacific Ocean for the protest.
Shell had said the protesters had jeopardized the safety of
themselves and the crew assigned to the oil rig.
A representative from Shell could not immediately be reached
for comment on Saturday.
Greenpeace said its team of activists did not interfere with
the crew transporting the oil rig. The organization had earlier
said on its website that the activists had enough supplies to
last for several days on the rig.
"I might be climbing off this oil rig, but this is merely a
transition into the next step of saving the Arctic," American
Aliyah Field, one of the six activists, said in a statement.
(Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis in Los Angeles; Editing by
Marguerita Choy)