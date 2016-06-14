By Chris Prentice
| NEW YORK, June 14
Green Plains Inc said
on Tuesday it plans to build and operate its first export-import
fuels terminal in Beaumont, Texas, the latest in a string of
expansion moves by the country's fourth-largest ethanol
producer.
The Omaha, Nebraska-based company has formed a joint venture
with Jefferson Gulf Coast Energy Partners at Jefferson's
existing Beaumont operation on a terminal expected to cost $55
million in its first phase of construction, the companies said
in a joint statement.
The move comes as Green Plains eyes a growing overseas and
domestic market.
"As demand for the products we produce continues to grow
both globally and domestically," said Green Plains' President
and Chief Executive Todd Becker in the statement.
Green Plains' spending spree comes even as rivals retreat
due to crunched margins and excess inventories.
Abengoa SA put its U.S. bioenergy unit into
bankruptcy as the parent company battles a liquidity crisis.
Ethanol pioneer Archer Daniels Midland Co has sold its
Brazil mill and is looking at options for its dry-mill plants in
the United States.
Green Plains has offered $200 million to buy two plants from
Abengoa and scooped up two ethanol plants in Virginia and Texas
in November last year.
In February, as the industry struggled through one of its
worst quarters in years, Becker said the company was still
eyeing acquisitions despite the weak margins.
Since then, ethanol prices have rallied to 18-month
highs on expectations that strong U.S. driving rates will fuel
demand for biofuels, drawing down a big surplus even as soaring
corn prices eat into margins.
If the bids for the Abengoa assets are successful, Green
Plains' capacity would rise to 1.4 billion gallons annually,
putting it on par with Valero Energy Corp, a spokesman
said.
The company also has a master limited partnership through
which it announced plans in November 2015 to build an ethanol
terminal in Arkansas.
(Reporting by Chris Prentice; Editing by Bill Rigby)