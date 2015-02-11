Feb 10 Grizzly bears at Yellowstone National
Park are emerging from winter hibernation weeks earlier than
normal because of the arrival of spring-like weather, with
warmer-than-usual temperatures and rain instead of snow, a park
spokesman said on Tuesday.
Yellowstone on Monday confirmed the first report of a
grizzly roaming the central part of the park, where it was seen
scavenging on a bison carcass, according to spokesman Al Nash.
Nash said the emergence of grizzlies comes roughly a month
earlier than in recent years, with the first sightings of the
bears from 2012 to 2014 happening between March 4 and March 14.
Grizzlies are ravenous after periods of hibernation that can
span months and in which eating and other activities are
suspended, Nash said. The outsized, hump-shouldered bruins
typically feed on the carcasses of winter-killed animals like
bison, elk and deer for the quick intake of needed calories, he
said.
The 2.2-million-acre (890,000-hectare) park that spans parts
of Wyoming, Montana and Idaho is warning visitors to be on the
lookout for the bears since they are not usually active during
February, a month at the park that sees many fewer visitors than
at the height of tourist season in the summer, Nash said.
"It's important to make sure visitors during this period are
aware that they already need to be thinking about proper actions
in bear country," he said.
That includes avoiding carcasses if seen, carrying bear
spray, hiking in groups of at least three people and making
noise to avoid startling bears and causing them to act
defensively.
Grizzly bears in the lower 48 states were listed as
threatened under the U.S. Endangered Species Act in 1975 after
hunting, trapping and poisoning reduced their numbers to roughly
1,000 from about 100,000.
The Yellowstone area contains an estimated 600 grizzlies, or
the bulk of such bears that still roam the lower 48 states.
A government panel that oversees Yellowstone-area grizzlies
has said the population has recovered and should be stripped of
federal protections, opening the way for hunting.
(Reporting by Laura Zuckerman in Salmon, Idaho; Editing by
Cynthia Johnston and Eric Walsh)