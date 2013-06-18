By Alex Dobuzinskis
| LOS ANGELES, June 18
bags, Angelenos.
The Los Angeles City Council took the first step on Tuesday
towars making the city the largest U.S. municipality to ban
plastic bags at the grocery store, with the goal of keeping them
out of streets, beaches and the Pacific Ocean.
The council voted 11-1 to give preliminary approval to the
measure, which would outlaw plastic while allowing consumers to
buy a paper bag for a set price of 10 cents as a means of
encouraging them to bring a re-usable sack.
The rules would apply to businesses from supermarkets to
drug stores that sell groceries, and the plan has the support of
both environmentalists and the California Grocers Association.
City officials estimate the ordinance would eliminate 2
billion plastic bags a year after if it goes into effect on Jan.
1, 2014, for large stores and six months later for smaller
establishments.
First, the measure must return to the City Council next week
for another vote so it can be officially adopted.
"We've seen plastic bags clogging our gutters, polluting our
rivers and piling up on our beaches," Los Angeles City
Councilman Jose Huizar said in a statement.
He added that the proposed ban "sends a strong and clear
message to every big city in the nation" to follow the lead of
Los Angeles.
Nearly 80 local governments in California, including San
Francisco and San Jose, have already banned plastic bags, as has
Maui County, Hawaii. If the Los Angeles measure goes into
effect, one-quarter of California residents would live in a
municipality that bans bags, said Ron Fong, president and CEO of
the California Grocers Association.
Some environmentalists are pushing for New York to ban
plastic grocery sacks as well.
Such measures are needed because bags that drift into
waterways harm birds and fish, who often mistake little bits of
plastic for morsels of food, said Kirsten James, science and
policy director for environmental group Heal the Bay.
Researchers have identified film from sacks as a major
source of the plastic swirling around in a vortex created by
ocean currents in the north Pacific, James said.
"There's obviously an addiction in our society to single-use
products and single-use plastics, and this law is a jumping
point to take a look at our disposable society," she said.
Fong said his organization does not see the ban as imposing
a large financial cost on retailers. "Really the inconvenience
will be the education to our consumers," he said.
The Los Angeles City Council ordinance would allow poor
people on food stamps or other forms of federal assistance to
obtain a paper bag for free.
Plastic bag prohibitions are opposed by the sack
manufacturing and recycling firm Hilex Poly, which on its
website Bag the Ban notes that 90 percent of consumers reuse
their plastic bags.
A representative from South Carolina-based Hilex Poly could
not be reached for comment.
(Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis; Editing by Cynthia Johnston and
Cynthia Osterman)